iPhone SE 4: Launch with New Features Expected in March 2024

Apple is set to release the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 in March 2024, introducing significant upgrades to its budget-friendly lineup. Based on reports from Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley after meetings with electronics suppliers in Asia, the next-generation SE is set to bring major design and performance enhancements.

Modern Design Inspired by iPhone 14

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to abandon the dated iPhone 8 design still present in the current SE models. Instead, it may adopt the sleek aesthetics of the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID feature and thinner bezels. The classic Touch ID button will be removed, offering users a more immersive experience.

Upgraded Hardware for Better Performance

Apple's upcoming SE model will likely include substantial hardware improvements. Key rumoured upgrades include:

48-MP Rear Camera: A single lens with a high resolution, allowing sharper and clearer pictures.

8GB RAM: Assistance in high-end functionalities and allows seamless multitasking.

USB-C Port: Taking over the Lightning port is consistent with Apple's recent rebranding strategy across its product line.

Introduction of Apple's In-House 5G Modem

One of the possible highlights of the junction of the iPhone SE 4 will be the first-ever 5G modem made by Apple in-house. This would be quite a turning point considering the decades of dependency the company has had on Qualcomm for its modems. It is already known that Apple has been on its heels to create a 5G modem since the company bought the modem business of Intel, which specializes in smartphones, in 2019. As for the relative performances of Apple’s modem and the two-year-old Qualcomm chip, the jury is still out. Nonetheless, this transition illustrates Apple’s resolve to take tight rein over its hardware integration.

Expected Launch Details and Pricing

While Apple has not revealed the pricing information for the iPhone SE 4, analysts tend to envisage that the price might experience a moderate increase due to enhancements from the current model, which retails at nearly ₹36,195. Like previous product launches, the company is scheduled to unveil the product in an online event. With its modern design, affordability, and cutting-edge features, the iPhone SE 4 may be a game-changer for budget-conscious consumers seeking high-quality performance.