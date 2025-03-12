 iQOO Neo 10R: Powerful Performance at an Affordable Price for Students

iQOO has launched the Neo 10R in India, making the Neo series more affordable. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, making it the fastest phone in its price range. The phone starts at Rs 26,999.

iQOO Neo 10R: Price and Variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 26,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 28,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999

Colors: MoonKnight Titanium, Raging Blue

iQOO Neo 10R: Availability and Offers

Pre-booking : Now available on Amazon and iQOO India e-store

: Now available on Amazon and iQOO India e-store Sale Starts : March 19, 2025

: March 19, 2025 Special Deal : If you pre-book, you can get the phone starting March 18.

: If you pre-book, you can get the phone starting March 18. Bank Discount: Customers can get Rs 2,000 off with SBI, ICICI, or HDFC bank cards.

iQOO Neo 10R: Features Students Will Love

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 for smooth performance

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 for smooth performance RAM : Up to 12GB LPDDR5X, perfect for multitasking and gaming

: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X, perfect for multitasking and gaming Storage : Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 for quick file access and storage space

: Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 for quick file access and storage space Display : 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate—ideal for gaming and streaming

: 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate—ideal for gaming and streaming Battery : 6,400mAh, with 80W fast charging, so you can spend more time on your studies and less time charging

: 6,400mAh, with 80W fast charging, so you can spend more time on your studies and less time charging Cameras : It boasts a 50MP rear camera for clear photos and a 32MP front camera for sharp selfies

: It boasts a 50MP rear camera for clear photos and a 32MP front camera for sharp selfies Durability : Comes with IP65-rated for water and dust resistance

: Comes with IP65-rated for water and dust resistance Connectivity: Supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and more for fast internet and seamless connections

The iQOO Neo 10R offers excellent performance at an affordable price. It comes with a powerful Snapdragon processor, asmooth display, long battery life, and fast charging.