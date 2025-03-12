Live
iQOO Neo 10R: Powerful Performance at an Affordable Price for Students
Highlights
The iQOO Neo 10R offers impressive performance with a powerful Snapdragon processor, smooth display, long battery life, and fast charging, making it perfect for students.
iQOO has launched the Neo 10R in India, making the Neo series more affordable. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, making it the fastest phone in its price range. The phone starts at Rs 26,999.
iQOO Neo 10R: Price and Variants
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 26,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 28,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999
Colors: MoonKnight Titanium, Raging Blue
iQOO Neo 10R: Availability and Offers
- Pre-booking: Now available on Amazon and iQOO India e-store
- Sale Starts: March 19, 2025
- Special Deal: If you pre-book, you can get the phone starting March 18.
- Bank Discount: Customers can get Rs 2,000 off with SBI, ICICI, or HDFC bank cards.
iQOO Neo 10R: Features Students Will Love
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 for smooth performance
- RAM: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X, perfect for multitasking and gaming
- Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 for quick file access and storage space
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate—ideal for gaming and streaming
- Battery: 6,400mAh, with 80W fast charging, so you can spend more time on your studies and less time charging
- Cameras: It boasts a 50MP rear camera for clear photos and a 32MP front camera for sharp selfies
- Durability: Comes with IP65-rated for water and dust resistance
- Connectivity: Supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and more for fast internet and seamless connections
The iQOO Neo 10R offers excellent performance at an affordable price. It comes with a powerful Snapdragon processor, asmooth display, long battery life, and fast charging.
