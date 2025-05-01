Is Apple Testing a Desktop Experience for iPhones?

Live
Rumours suggest Apple may bring a Stage Manager-like desktop mode to USB-CiPhones, enhancing multitasking with external display support.
Recent whispers in the Apple rumour mill hint at something exciting: a potentialdesktop-like mode for iPhones. With all the buzz surrounding a major visualoverhaul for iOS and a Mac-inspired iPadOS experience, this feature could bepart of the evolution.
Accordingto leaker Majin Bu, who has a mixed track record, Apple might introduce a“Stage Manager-like interface” on USB-C iPhones when connected to an externaldisplay. This wouldn’t be a full desktop environment but would reportedlyexpand screen space — a useful tool for tasks like editing, presenting, or immersiveviewing. The source suggests there may be limitations, possibly with resolutionor the number of apps you can use simultaneously.
Addingweight to the speculation, Jeff Benjamin from 9to5Mac shared in a recent iOSDecoded video that he’s personally seen a version of Stage Manager runningon an iPhone with complete external display support. While it's unclear if thisfeature will ever be public, Benjamin confirmed it works in Apple’s iOS XcodeSimulator — meaning the company has at least explored the idea internally.
ThoughApple wouldn’t be the pioneer here — with Samsung’s DeX already leading the way— a native iPhone desktop experience would still be a significant shift.Currently, iPhones support external displays through screen mirroring or AirPlay,but functionality is often limited to certain apps or video casting. If Applebrings this concept to life, it could redefine how we use iPhones inprofessional and productivity scenarios.