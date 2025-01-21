ISRO, IN-SPACe showcase space tech for auto industry

New Delhi: At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) demonstrated space technologies with high potential for transformation in the automobile sector. Among these, 43 cutting-edge technologies were put up for exhibition. They included imaging sensors, pressure sensors, gyroscopes, accelerometers, noise suppression systems, and special coatings. All of these were focused on safety, performance, and sustainability for the vehicle.

The focus of this collaboration is to reduce the dependence of the automotive sector on imported technologies and support the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, self-reliant India. ISRO and IN-SPACe aim to contribute to the growth of the domestic automotive industry while advancing global competitiveness through the integration of space-grade innovations into automotive applications.

On January 20, 2025, IN-SPACe, along with Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), conducted a session called ‘ISRO Technologies for Automotive Sector’. In the session, presentations were done by ISRO experts from various centers like Space Applications Centre, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, and Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre. The scope for using space technology in automotive sectors and for conducting pilot collaborative projects between the research institutions and the automotive industries were discussed.

Director Technical Directorate at IN-SPACe Dr Rajeev Jyoti explained that working in close collaboration with the automotive industry would be an important step for easy adaptation of ISRO’s technology into Indian shores. The initiative will spur self-reliance, he said, by encouraging production of critical components such as sensors in the country. The participation of ISRO and IN-SPACe highlights the Indian government’s efforts to create a collaborative ecosystem, where innovation and sustainability are at the core of driving innovation in the automotive sector.