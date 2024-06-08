Leaked! Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max Design; Expected Upgrades

As the iPhone 16 series nears its anticipated announcement, leaks about the new models are surfacing, providing a glimpse of what’s to come. The latest leak has revealed the dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, offering insight into how these models might differ from their predecessors.



Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: Design andDimensions



According to a report by GSMArena, the dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have been leaked, suggesting that these models will feature larger screens and the slimmest bezels yet. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to measure 149.6 x 71.45 x 8.25 mm and weigh 194 grams. This marks a notable change from the iPhone 15 Pro, which measures 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm and weighs 187 grams.



Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is anticipated to measure 163.02 x 77.58 x 8.26 mm, compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s dimensions of 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm. The new model is expected to weigh 225 grams, 4 grams heavier than its predecessor. The bezels are reportedly reduced to 1.2mm on the iPhone 16 Pro and 1.15mm on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It’s important to note that these dimensions are based on leaks and speculation, so they should be taken with caution until officially confirmed by Apple.



Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: Expected Upgrades

Beyond the physical dimensions, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumoured to receive several major upgrades. The new models are expected to be powered by the A18 Pro chipset, which will enhance performance and introduce advanced AI capabilities. Additionally, the smartphones might feature an upgraded 48MP ultra-wide camera, improving photo quality and expanding creative possibilities.

The increased display sizes and reduced bezel thickness suggest that Apple is focusing on providing a more immersive viewing experience. These changes, combined with the enhanced processing power and camera upgrades, indicate that the iPhone 16 Pro series will offer significant improvements over the iPhone 15 series.

As the iPhone 16 series launch approaches, the excitement continues to build with each new leak. The anticipated changes in dimensions and the promise of slimmer bezels and larger screens hint at a significant design evolution. While these details are based on leaks and should be viewed with some skepticism, they provide an intriguing preview of what Apple might unveil.