Leaked Pixel 10 Prices Hint at Familiar Costs, Minor Upgrades

Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 lineup might not surprise buyers when it comes to pricing. If a fresh leak is to be believed, the new Pixel 10 family could stick closely to last year’s price tags—good news for fans hoping to upgrade without shelling out more.

A recent report by Android Headlines claims the base Pixel 10 with 128GB storage will once again start at $799, matching the Pixel 9’s launch price. The 256GB version also appears set to remain steady at $899. For those eyeing a premium experience, the Pixel 10 Pro could still kick off at $999, with higher-capacity versions costing $1,099 for 256GB, $1,219 for 512GB, and $1,449 for the 1TB option.

The only notable adjustment could come with the Pixel 10 Pro XL. According to the leak, Google might ditch the 128GB version altogether. That would bump the starting point to the 256GB variant at $1,199—unchanged from the same configuration in the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The larger Pro XL may also be offered in 512GB for $1,319 and 1TB for $1,549.

Meanwhile, foldable phone fans should prepare for flagship prices. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is tipped to start at $1,799 for 256GB, $1,919 for 512GB, and a hefty $2,149 for the 1TB model.

Google is expected to officially unveil the Pixel 10 series on August 20th. Rumours hint at more than just steady prices—possible upgrades include the addition of magnetic Qi2 wireless charging, improved dust-proofing for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and a third rear camera for the standard Pixel 10.