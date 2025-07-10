Linda Yaccarino Steps Down as X CEO After Two-Year Stint

Linda Yaccarino is officially stepping down as CEO of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, marking the end of her two-year tenure at the company. Yaccarino confirmed her decision today, but there’s no word yet on who will take the helm next.

“When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company,” Yaccarino shared. “I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App.”





When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) July 9, 2025





Her exit follows recent turbulence, including xAI’s controversial update to its Grok chatbot, which has been criticised for promoting antisemitic content and praise for Hitler.

Yaccarino, who previously served as an advertising executive at NBC Universal, was named CEO in May 2023, shortly after Elon Musk’s acquisition and rebranding of Twitter to X. Musk had stated then that Yaccarino would focus on the business side while he concentrated on product design and technology.

Despite efforts to transform the company, X has faced stiff competition from Meta’s Threads—now boasting over 350 million monthly users—and Bluesky, which continues to roll out X-inspired features.

Thank you for your contributions — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2025





Yaccarino’s departure marks another significant shift for X as it navigates its mission to become the so-called “Everything App.”