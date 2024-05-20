Microsoft Build 2024: Expected AI Innovations and New Hardware

Microsoft's annual developer conference, Microsoft Build 2024, kicks off on May 21 and runs through May 23. The event held both in person in Seattle and virtually, is expected to highlight significant advancements in artificial intelligence, updates to Windows 11, and the introduction of new Surface hardware.



Following Google's recent AI-focused developer conference, Microsoft Build 2024 will showcase Microsoft's AI innovations. The event will start at 9 PM on May 21 and be live-streamed on the Microsoft Developer YouTube channel. In-person attendance costs USD 2,125, but virtual attendance is free.



Keynote Speakers and Highlights



Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, along with Rajesh Jha, Mustafa Suleyman, and Kevin Scott, will deliver the opening keynote. They are anticipated to unveil new tools for developers and announce upcoming products. The central theme of this year's conference is "How will AI shape your future?" reflecting Microsoft's focus on integrating AI across its products and services.



AI Advancements and Windows 11 Updates

Attendees can expect significant announcements about new AI capabilities for both Windows and Office. One potential highlight is the deeper integration of Copilot with Windows 11, possibly featuring a wake-word option for hands-free interaction. Additionally, Microsoft might introduce "AI Explorer," a new feature allowing users to interact with their digital environments through advanced AI capabilities.

Developer Tools and Azure Enhancements

For developers, Microsoft plans to introduce new products and solutions within the Azure cloud platform, emphasizing enhanced low-code and no-code capabilities. These tools aim to empower developers to leverage AI in innovative ways, further expanding Microsoft's AI ecosystem.

New Surface Hardware

Microsoft is also set to unveil new hardware at Build 2024, including the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. These devices will be available in both x86-based and ARM-based models, showcasing the company's commitment to expanding its ARM-powered PC lineup. The event is also likely to highlight new ARM-based Windows PCs featuring the Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors. OEMs such as Dell, Samsung, and Lenovo are expected to display their first ARM-powered Windows PCs.

Microsoft Build 2024 promises to be an exciting event with a strong focus on AI advancements, significant updates to Windows 11, and the introduction of innovative new hardware. Whether attending in person or virtually, participants can look forward to a range of announcements that will shape the future of technology and development.