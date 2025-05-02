Microsoft Embraces a Password-Free Future with New Account Sign-Ups

Microsoft is taking a bold leap towards a future without passwords. In its mostsignificant move yet, the tech giant has announced that all new Microsoftaccounts will be passwordless by default. Instead of traditionalpasswords, users will now rely on more secure login options like passkeys, pushnotifications, and physical security keys.

This shift follows years of Microsoft supporting password-free sign-ins onWindows and offering users the ability to remove passwords from their existingaccounts. Now, the company is making these features standard for new users,aiming to eliminate passwords altogether in the long run.

To enhance this transition, Microsoft has also revamped its sign-ininterface. The new design streamlines the login process to prioritisepasswordless and passkey-first methods. The company stated, “As part ofthis simplified UX, we’re changing the default behaviour for new accounts. Brandnew Microsoft accounts will now be ‘passwordless by default.’ New users willhave several passwordless options for signing into their account and they’llnever need to enroll a password.”

While existing users can still use passwords, they now have the option toremove them through account settings.

Microsoft rebranded “World Password Day” to “World Passkey Day.” The companynoted that nearly one million passkeys are being registered daily and sharedthat passkey users enjoy a 98% sign-in success rate—far higher than the 32% ratefor those still using passwords.