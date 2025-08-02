Microsoft Ends Windows 11 SE: Chromebook Rival to Be Retired by 2026

Microsoft has decided to pull the plug on Windows 11 SE, marking the end of its latest attempt to compete with Google’s Chromebooks in classrooms. The lightweight operating system, which debuted five years ago, was aimed at the education sector with affordable laptops designed to keep schools from shifting to Chrome OS.

“Support for Windows 11 SE — including software updates, technical assistance, and security fixes — will end in October 2026,“ Microsoft confirmed in an updated support article highlighted by Dr.Windows. “While your device will continue to work, we recommend transitioning to a device that supports another edition of Windows 11 to ensure continued support and security.”

Unlike the main Windows 11, Windows 11 SE will not receive the upcoming 25H2 update. Devices will remain on the 24H2 version until support officially ends. Over the years, brands like Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, Fujitsu, HP, JK-IP, Lenovo, and Positivo have offered laptops running Windows 11 SE. Microsoft even rolled out its own budget-friendly Surface Laptop SE at just $249 back in 2021.

This is not the first time Microsoft has tried to break Chrome OS’s hold in schools. The earlier Windows 10 S Mode also limited installations to Microsoft Store apps — but with few apps available, it only left users frustrated. Windows 11 SE followed a similar restrictive model, pushing schools towards Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) and tightly controlling which traditional win32 apps could run.

Microsoft’s decision reflects shifting trends in the education market. Just last year, Gartner noted that Chromebooks were “losing market share due to their limited customer base and inferior build quality.” Chromebook shipments have dropped since 2022, and this year’s PC upgrades appear focused on refreshing Windows 11 devices rather than switching to Chrome OS.