Microsoft Teams Unifies Personal and Work Accounts in Single App Rollout

Microsoft has announced the development of a single version of Microsoft Teams, enabling effortless switching between personal and work accounts. Currently undergoing testing, the unified app allows users to transition between multiple tenants and account types seamlessly.



Scheduled for commercial rollout in April, the new Teams app features an intuitive account switcher accessible from the profile section. Future updates promise additional functionalities, such as selecting preferred accounts when joining meetings and simplified access without sign-in requirements. “We received consistent feedback from personal and work users: you prefer a single Teams app that allows you to easily access and switch between personal and work accounts,” says Microsoft in a blog post. “This update lets you use one app for all kinds of Teams accounts.”



Moreover, the updated Teams app enhances notifications by displaying the originating team, providing users with more precise context. This initiative aims to streamline the Teams experience, addressing previous complexities associated with managing personal and work accounts separately. “In addition, personal notifications have more details, giving clear and easy actions from the notification banner,” says Microsoft.



Previously, users encountered confusion navigating between personal and work accounts, requiring separate installations for each. While Windows 11 initially integrated Teams into the taskbar, limitations persisted for personal accounts. Microsoft now aims to resolve these issues by consolidating Teams into a single app, eliminating the need for separate installations.



In upcoming Windows 11 updates, including version 24H2, Microsoft plans to retire the standalone Microsoft Teams (free) app, transitioning users to the unified experience. This strategic move seeks to optimize user efficiency and cohesion across personal and professional communication channels within the Teams ecosystem.