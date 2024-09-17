Motorola Launches Motorola Edge 50 Neo with IP68 Rating and Moto AI Suite: Price and Specifications

Motorola has officially launched the Motorola Edge 50 Neo in India, following its global debut in August. The smartphone has impressive features, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA-700C camera sensor, Moto AI Saauite, and military-grade durability. It also boasts an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water. As part of Motorola's flagship lineup, it joins the Moto Edge 50, Edge 50 Fusion, and Edge 50 Ultra. The Edge 50 Neo also promises five years of operating system updates, ensuring long-term support for its users.



Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Price in India



Priced at Rs. 23,999, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is positioned as a budget-friendly yet feature-rich smartphone. However, this is a limited-time "festive special price," according to the company. The phone will be available in a one-hour Motorola live commerce sale on September 16 at 7 PM on Flipkart, with the open sale starting on September 24 at 12 PM on the official Motorola website, Flipkart, and other leading retail outlets.

The Edge 50 Neo comes in four Pantone-certified colours: Nautical Blue, Poinciana, Lattè, and Grisaille, all featuring a vegan leather finish on the back for a premium feel.



Buyers can enjoy discounts, including Rs. 1,000 off with leading bank offers, or opt for an additional Rs—1,000 exchange bonus. For Reliance Jio users, Motorola is bundling offers worth Rs. 10,000, including up to Rs. 2,000 cashback and extra benefits of up to Rs. 8,000.



Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Specifications



The Motorola Edge 50 Neo has a 6.4-inch 10-bit flat LTPO pOLED display, offering a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 3,000 nits peak brightness. Based on the viewed content, this dynamic display can adjust the refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and has an IP68 certification, ensuring durability against water and dust.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Performance



Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, combined with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Additionally, the device features a RAM Boost option that provides another 8GB of virtual RAM powered by AI for enhanced performance. The Edge 50 Neo runs on Android 14 and is set to receive five years of OS and security updates.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Camera System



For photography enthusiasts, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo features a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA-700C primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, there's a 32-megapixel camera for high-quality selfies.

The phone has Moto AI-powered camera features, including Moto AI processing, style sync, adaptive stabilization, and 30x super zoom. Additional AI functionalities provided by Google Photos include Auto Enhance, Tilt-shift Mode, Auto Smile Capture, Auto Night Vision, and Advanced Long Exposure Mode.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Battery and Connectivity



The Edge 50 Neo is powered by a 4,310mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower wired charging and 15W wireless charging. This ensures that users can charge their devices quickly through a cable or wirelessly.

In terms of connectivity, the phone supports Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G across 16 bands, ensuring fast and reliable connections in India. The phone measures 154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1mm and weighs 171g, making it compact and lightweight.



With an attractive price, solid build, and long-term software support, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is set to attract budget-conscious buyers who want flagship-level features. Its AI capabilities, advanced camera system, and durable design make it a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market.