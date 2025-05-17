Netflix Unveils AI-Driven Ads That Blend Seamlessly into Shows

Netflix is introducing a new kind of advertising that leverages artificial intelligence to make commercials feel more like part of the show. Revealed during the company’s Upfront event, this innovative format lets brands blend their products into content inspired by Netflix’s popular series and movies.

Rather than traditional ad interruptions, viewers on the ad-supported plan might see promotions that match the visual tone of shows like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, or Wednesday. During the presentation, Netflix showcased how a product could appear over a scene styled after one of its original series, making ads less intrusive and more engaging.

“These ads can be placed mid-show or during a pause screen,” the company noted. Netflix says they may feature overlays or interactive call-to-action buttons when the feature rolls out later this year.

While it’s unclear how these ads will evolve, Netflix’s advertising president Amy Reinhard hinted at rapid innovation, saying, “The pace of progress is going to be even faster.”

This move comes as Netflix’s ad-supported tier sees major growth, now boasting 94 million monthly users—more than doubling the 40 million reported during the same period last year. With its latest approach, Netflix is aiming to redefine ad experiences and deepen brand integration in a way that feels more natural to viewers.