Nothing Phone (3) Launching July 1: New Design, Triple Cameras, and Expected India Price

Nothing has officially said that its new top-end smartphone — the Nothing Phone (3) — will launch on July 1, 2025. While some details are still unknown, leaks have given us a good idea about its design, features, and price. The company is changing its earlier design style but still aims to compete in the premium phone market.

Here’s a simple look at what we know:

New Design Without Glyph Lights

The popular Glyph lights (the glowing lights on the back) seen in earlier models will not be on the Phone (3).

A leaked image shows the phone will have a clean, semi-transparent back, curved edges, and a white color.

The design looks more simple and classy, likely to attract premium users.

Better Camera and Performance

The Phone (3) may come with three 50MP cameras on the back:

A main camera

An ultrawide camera

A telephoto camera with 3x zoom

It is expected to use a Snapdragon 8 series chip, which is very powerful.

The phone has been in the works for over two years, showing how important it is to the company.

Expected Price in India and Other Countries

In the US, the price for the 12GB + 256GB model could be $799 (around ₹68,000).

In India, it may cost less than ₹60,000, since Nothing usually sets lower prices for Indian buyers.

For example, the Nothing Phone (2) was ₹15,000 cheaper in India compared to the US.

In Europe, the price could be around ₹90,000.

How It Competes

The Nothing Phone (3) may cost less than the OnePlus 13, which is priced at ₹69,999.

It’s likely to compete with phones like the iPhone 16e and iQOO 13.

India is a key market, and Nothing is expected to keep prices lower here to attract more buyers.