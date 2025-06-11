Live
- Google Tightens Hybrid Work Rules in US, Offers Exit Packages to Remote Employees
- KCR's inquiry on Kaleshwaram ends, heads to visit injured Palla Rajeshwar Reddy
- Telangana Weather Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms to Soak State All Week
- Axiom-4 Mission Delayed Again Due to Rocket Oxygen Leak | India’s Second Astronaut Launch Postponed
- Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India with 100x Zoom, Slim Design, and Dimensity 9300+ Chip
- Zuckerberg Takes Charge: Meta Launches Bold Mission to Build Superintelligent AI
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
- From classroom to counselling: What every NEET student should track
- Exploring careers for students
- Monsoon Skin Care: Key Tips to Protect Your Skin in the Rainy Season
Nothing Phone (3) Launching July 1: New Design, Triple Cameras, and Expected India Price
The Nothing Phone (3) is set to launch on July 1 with a new design, triple 50MP cameras, Snapdragon 8 chipset, and no Glyph lights. Expected to be priced under ₹60,000 in India, the phone targets premium buyers with upgraded features.
Nothing has officially said that its new top-end smartphone — the Nothing Phone (3) — will launch on July 1, 2025. While some details are still unknown, leaks have given us a good idea about its design, features, and price. The company is changing its earlier design style but still aims to compete in the premium phone market.
Here’s a simple look at what we know:
New Design Without Glyph Lights
The popular Glyph lights (the glowing lights on the back) seen in earlier models will not be on the Phone (3).
A leaked image shows the phone will have a clean, semi-transparent back, curved edges, and a white color.
The design looks more simple and classy, likely to attract premium users.
Better Camera and Performance
The Phone (3) may come with three 50MP cameras on the back:
A main camera
An ultrawide camera
A telephoto camera with 3x zoom
It is expected to use a Snapdragon 8 series chip, which is very powerful.
The phone has been in the works for over two years, showing how important it is to the company.
Expected Price in India and Other Countries
In the US, the price for the 12GB + 256GB model could be $799 (around ₹68,000).
In India, it may cost less than ₹60,000, since Nothing usually sets lower prices for Indian buyers.
For example, the Nothing Phone (2) was ₹15,000 cheaper in India compared to the US.
In Europe, the price could be around ₹90,000.
How It Competes
The Nothing Phone (3) may cost less than the OnePlus 13, which is priced at ₹69,999.
It’s likely to compete with phones like the iPhone 16e and iQOO 13.
India is a key market, and Nothing is expected to keep prices lower here to attract more buyers.