NYT Strands Game: Hints and Solutions for March 5, 2025

NYT Strands Game: Hints and Solutions for March 5, 2025
Highlights

Explore today's NYT Strands puzzle with the theme "Ahoy!" and discover clues related to famous historic ships like Titanic, Mayflower, and Bounty.

A brand-new puzzle for NYT Strands has dropped today, March 5, 2025. If you’re playing, you might be wondering what today’s theme is. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some hints and answers to help you crack it.

Today's Theme: Ahoy!

The theme for today’s puzzle is related to ships and nautical adventures. If you’re thinking about the sea, you’re on the right track. Here’s a helpful hint: “All ashore, who’s going ashore?”

Hints for Today's Strands Puzzle:

Look for words related to famous ships or sea adventures.

Strands will reveal a theme word when you find three words that are four letters or more.

The spangram (yellow word) is made of two words, starting with "H" and ending with "S."

Here are some words to help get you started:

  • BOAT
  • STORE
  • WOLF
  • TEAR
  • TROT
  • LICE

Today's Spangram Answer:

HISTORICSHIPS

Other Theme Words for Today:

1. BEAGLE

2. BOUNTY

3. TITANIC

4. VICTORY

5. MAYFLOWER

So, if you're struggling with today's puzzle, these clues should guide you in the right direction! Happy puzzling!

