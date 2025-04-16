OnePlus Nord CE 5 Leak Reveals iPhone-Inspired Design and Massive Battery Upgrade

OnePlus is preparing to launch its next mid-range smartphone, the OnePlusNord CE 5, and the latest leak has given tech fans a peek at what toexpect. A new render, shared by Smartprix, unveils the phone’s rear design,showcasing a significant change in its aesthetic approach compared to itspredecessor, the Nord CE 4.

One ofthe most eye-catching updates is the rear camera module. OnePlus appears tohave drawn inspiration from Apple, as the Nord CE 5’s camera setup bears astriking resemblance to the design seen in leaked iPhone 16 images. The phonefeatures two large camera lenses arranged vertically within an oval cutout.Nestled between the lenses is a small dot, likely a sensor or microphone, and aflash sits just beside the camera module.

Movingaway from the slightly curved design of the CE 4, the Nord CE 5 embraces a moreflat and minimalist look. It has a flat back panel and a flat-edged frame,giving it a modern, clean appearance. The OnePlus logo is positioned at thecenter of the back panel, maintaining the brand’s signature look. While therender doesn’t reveal color options, it’s expected that the final version willbe offered in multiple finishes.

Thisrefined design isn't entirely unique across the BBK Electronics lineup. Similarcamera housings have been seen in other phones like the OPPO K13 and theupcoming OnePlus 13T. However, the Nord CE 5 maintains a more understated,sleek appearance.

The OnePlusNord CE 5 is rumored to launch in India in May 2025, likely priced below₹25,000, making it a compelling option in the mid-range smartphone segment.

As forthe hardware, leaks suggest that the Nord CE 5 will feature a 6.7-inch FullHD+ OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrantvisuals and fluid performance. Under the hood, it is expected to run on the MediaTekDimensity 8350 processor, a capable mid-range chipset also found in phoneslike the Oppo Reno 13 Pro and Realme P3 Ultra.

A major standout feature is the massive 7,100 mAh battery, a notable upgrade from the 5,500 mAh battery in the Nord CE 4. Despite its size, the phone is expectedto retain a slim profile thanks to silicon-carbon battery technology, whichhelps reduce bulk while extending battery life. The device is also tipped tosupport 80w fast charging, ensuring users can power up quickly.

Othernotable features include 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of internalstorage, a hybrid SIM slot, and a single-speaker setup. Whilenot groundbreaking, these specs align well with current mid-range standards.

When itcomes to photography, the Nord CE 5 is rumoured to include a 50MP main sensor,either the Sony LYT600 or IMX882, complete with optical image stabilisation(OIS). It’s also expected to pack an 8MP ultra-wide camera for widershots and a 16mp front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

On thesoftware side, the phone is anticipated to launch with OxygenOS 15 based onAndroid 15, offering the latest features and a smooth user experience rightout of the box.

With itsstylish new design, substantial battery capacity, and upgraded internals, theOnePlus Nord CE 5 looks set to be a strong contender in the mid-range marketwhen it arrives later this year.