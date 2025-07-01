OnePlus Nord CE5 confirmed with Dimensity 8350 Apex, 7100mAh battery, 4K HDR video

OnePlus has officially confirmed key specifications for the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE5, set to launch alongside the Nord 5 and Buds 4 on July 8, 2025. Among its highlights, the Nord CE5 features a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset, promising a class-leading AnTuTu score of over 1.47 million and support for LPDDR5X RAM. It also delivers 120fps gameplay in titles like BGMI and COD Mobile, targeting mobile gamers.

The Nord CE5 will house a massive 7100mAh battery, significantly larger than the 5500mAh unit found in the Nord CE4. With 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, it can reach a full charge in just 59 minutes, and a 10-minute charge offers up to 6 hours of YouTube playback.

OnePlus has integrated its Battery Health Magic system, which manages charging intelligently to ensure long-term battery health. The phone also supports Bypass Charging, allowing it to draw power directly from the charger while gaming — reducing heat and preserving battery life.

On the camera front, the Nord CE5 retains the 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS, but now integrates the RAW HDR algorithm and Real Tone technology from the flagship OnePlus 13 series. This combination offers vibrant colors, natural skin tones, and high-dynamic range photography. The main camera also supports 4K HDR video recording at 60fps.

The OnePlus Nord CE5 will be available for purchase starting July 12, via Amazon.in, OnePlus India’s online store, and offline retail outlets across the country.

