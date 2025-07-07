Live
OnePlus Summer Launch event - How to watch the Livestream on 8th July
OnePlus Nord 5 series is going to be launched on July 8, 2PM, along with the OnePlus Buds 4. You can watch the livestream of OnePlus Summer Launch event on the handles mentioned in the article.
The countdown is on — Global technology brand OnePlus is all set to unveil the next chapter in its Nord journey. On July 8, 2025, at 2:00 PM IST, the stage is set for the OnePlus Summer Launch Event, where we’ll introduce the power-packed OnePlus Nord 5 series- OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5 and the OnePlus Buds 4. The OnePlus Summer launch keynote also features popular comedian Rohan Joshi returning for the Nord 5 series. He was also a part of the OnePlus CE4 keynote - Nord Another Keynote. Bringing his signature wit and energy to the OnePlus stage. Built for those who demand more speed, more smarts, and more style — this launch marks a bold leap forward for accessible innovation.
Watch the trailer here : OnePlus Summer Launch Event | July 8th, 2 PM IST / 10:30 AM CEST
OnePlus Nord 5 series is going to be launched on July 8, 2PM, along with the OnePlus Buds 4. You can watch the livestream of OnePlus Summer Launch event on these handles:
Youtube: OnePlus Summer Launch Event - OnePlus Nord 5 & CE5, OnePlus Buds 4
Twitter: OnePlus Summer Launch Event - OnePlus Nord 5 & CE5, OnePlus Buds 4
Amazon: OnePlus Summer Launch: Nord 5 & CE5
For more information you can check amazon.in or oneplus.in
About the products:
OnePlus Nord 5 – Flagship Power, Fluid Gaming, Pro-Grade Imaging
Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and LPDDR5X RAM, the Nord 5 delivers top-tier speed with ray tracing, 144fps gaming, and a 7,300 mm² Cryo-Velocity cooling system. It features a 50MP + 8MP rear camera with the LYT-700 sensor, and a 50MP front camera with autofocus — both supporting 4K 60fps video and upgraded LivePhoto with Ultra HDR.
OnePlus Nord CE 5 – All-Day Battery. Apex Performance.
The Nord CE 5 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex, built on a 4nm process with LPDDR5X RAM and an AnTuTu score of 1.47M+. It packs a massive 7,100 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging (full charge in 59 mins), Bypass Charging, and Battery Health Magic. The 50MP Sony LYT-600 with OIS captures vivid shots and 4K 60fps HDR video.
OnePlus Buds 4 – Big on Sound, Smart on Features
Delivers up to 11 hours playback (45 hours with case), with Dual Drivers, Dual DACs, Hi-Res LHDC 5.0, and 3D Audio. Includes 47ms Game Mode, AI Translation, slide gestures, Steady Connect, Google Fast Pair, and Dual-Device Connection. Available in Zen Green and Storm Gray.