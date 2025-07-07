OnePlus Summer Launch event - How to watch the Livestream on 8th July

The countdown is on — Global technology brand OnePlus is all set to unveil the next chapter in its Nord journey. On July 8, 2025, at 2:00 PM IST, the stage is set for the OnePlus Summer Launch Event, where we’ll introduce the power-packed OnePlus Nord 5 series- OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5 and the OnePlus Buds 4. The OnePlus Summer launch keynote also features popular comedian Rohan Joshi returning for the Nord 5 series. He was also a part of the OnePlus CE4 keynote - Nord Another Keynote. Bringing his signature wit and energy to the OnePlus stage. Built for those who demand more speed, more smarts, and more style — this launch marks a bold leap forward for accessible innovation.

About the products:

OnePlus Nord 5 – Flagship Power, Fluid Gaming, Pro-Grade Imaging

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and LPDDR5X RAM, the Nord 5 delivers top-tier speed with ray tracing, 144fps gaming, and a 7,300 mm² Cryo-Velocity cooling system. It features a 50MP + 8MP rear camera with the LYT-700 sensor, and a 50MP front camera with autofocus — both supporting 4K 60fps video and upgraded LivePhoto with Ultra HDR.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 – All-Day Battery. Apex Performance.

The Nord CE 5 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex, built on a 4nm process with LPDDR5X RAM and an AnTuTu score of 1.47M+. It packs a massive 7,100 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging (full charge in 59 mins), Bypass Charging, and Battery Health Magic. The 50MP Sony LYT-600 with OIS captures vivid shots and 4K 60fps HDR video.

OnePlus Buds 4 – Big on Sound, Smart on Features

Delivers up to 11 hours playback (45 hours with case), with Dual Drivers, Dual DACs, Hi-Res LHDC 5.0, and 3D Audio. Includes 47ms Game Mode, AI Translation, slide gestures, Steady Connect, Google Fast Pair, and Dual-Device Connection. Available in Zen Green and Storm Gray.