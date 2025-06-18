OpenAI Chief: Meta offering $100M+ bonuses to poach top AI talent

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has revealed that rival tech giant Meta is aggressively trying to recruit his team members with massive compensation packages, including signing bonuses reportedly exceeding $100 million.

Speaking on his brother Jack Altman's podcast, Altman said Meta—owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp—has been making “giant offers” to OpenAI’s staff as part of its push to dominate the AI landscape. Despite the extraordinary incentives, Altman claims “at least so far” none of OpenAI’s top talent has left.

Meta recently made a major investment in Scale AI, acquiring a 49% stake for $14 billion, indicating its high-stakes push into AI development.

Industry analysts say the staggering figures reflect the growing consensus that elite AI engineers hold the key to competitive advantage in the tech world. “Talent is the most precious and fiercely contested resource in the current AI gold rush,” said Indranil Bandyopadhyay of Forrester.

Altman, however, believes OpenAI’s mission-driven culture and long-term vision are what keep his top engineers loyal. “I think people are staying because of our really special culture, our mission to create superintelligence, and the economic benefits that will follow,” he said.

He also acknowledged Meta’s determination, saying, “There are many things I respect about Meta, but I don’t think they’re great at innovation.”

OpenAI and other AI firms are racing toward building Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)—systems that match or surpass human cognitive performance. The next frontier is “superintelligence,” where AI vastly outperforms human intellect.

Altman’s comments highlight the fierce competition among big tech companies to dominate AI. OpenAI alone plans to spend $500 billion on new data centers as part of its expansion.

As Edward Keelan of Octopus Ventures put it: “Top AI talent has the potential to define the future of the industry—and it commands extraordinary offers.”

This isn’t the first time leading tech CEOs have publicly commented on rivals. From Mark Zuckerberg criticizing Apple’s innovation slump to his ongoing feuds with Elon Musk, the battle for tech supremacy isn’t just being waged in labs—but also on podcasts and social media.