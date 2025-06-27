Oppo Reno 14 Series Debuts July 3 – Key Features and Early Insights

Oppo recently launched the Oppo Reno 14 as well as the Oppo Reno 14 Pro as part of its upcoming Reno series. It is expected that the smartphone will Oppo Reno 14 India launch in India on July 3rd 2025. It comes with updated specifications and upgraded offerings. Oppo has been making teaser announcements about smartphone features, including camera capabilities, processors AI-powered features as well as other features to build the excitement. Its Oppo Reno 14 Pro is already confirmed to run the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor and the massive 6200mAh battery to ensure an extended battery life.

Oppo Reno series We know everything we can so far

Regarding design In terms of style, in terms of design, the Oppo Reno 14 series follows the same design principles as the previous model, but has an updated matte-finish back, which gives it an elegant upgrade. Both models come featuring a tri-camera configuration and could come with IP68/IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. Display-wise it, this Oppo Reno 14 Pro is expected to have the 6.83-inch AMOLED display that has 120Hz refresh speed and 1.5K resolution.

Camera This Reno 14 Pro is anticipated to come featuring a tri-camera set-up which could comprise a main 50MP camera equipped with an OmniVision OV50E sensor and a 50MP ultrawide. Oppo is also revealing that the phone will have the ability to zoom digitally by 120x.

Powered by the mediatek Dimensity 8450 processor, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450. Oppo Reno 14 Pro pairs 12GB of RAM and up to 500GB of internal storage to allow seamless multitasking as well as ample storage. There are reports that suggest that it is possible that the Reno 14 will run on the MediaTek Dimensity processor.

Reno 14 Pro Reno 14 Pro is equipped with a battery that has 6200mAh capacity and allows fast 80W charging to provide quick and effective power topping-ups. In contrast, the Reno 14 is expected to be equipped with an mAh 6000mAh battery and charging capabilities of 80W.