Perplexity AI’s chatbot now generates videos on X: Here’s how it works

Perplexity AI, the fast-rising search startup challenging Google, has added a powerful new feature to its chatbot on X (formerly Twitter)—AI-generated videos. The feature, available via the @AskPerplexity account, allows users to tag the bot with a short prompt and receive an eight-second video complete with sound, visuals, and even dialogue.

While the rollout has boosted engagement and creativity on the Elon Musk-owned platform, it has also triggered concerns over the potential spread of misinformation. X has already faced criticism for weak content moderation, and this new tool—though equipped with Perplexity’s “strong content filters”—may add fuel to the fire.

The rivalry is heating up between AskPerplexity and Grok, the AI chatbot built by Musk’s xAI. While Grok remains text-based for now, Perplexity’s leap into video puts it a step ahead in terms of media capabilities.

Soon after launch, users began flooding X with imaginative AI-generated video content, including fictional depictions of public figures and events. The surge caused delays in video delivery, with the @AskPerplexity account humorously posting, “Some of y’all need help,” in response to the overwhelming number of video requests.

In addition to expanding on X, Perplexity has been rolling out its services on WhatsApp. Since April, users can interact with the chatbot by saving +1 (833) 436-3285 to their contacts and messaging it directly—no separate app or signup required. The tool works across smartphones, PCs, Macs, and WhatsApp Web.

Meanwhile, the company’s ambitions go beyond social media. Perplexity is also developing its own browser, Comet, aiming to rival Google Chrome in the web browsing space.

However, not all the news is positive. The BBC recently accused Perplexity of using its content to train its AI models without permission and threatened legal action. The broadcaster demanded the deletion of any scraped data, a halt to unauthorized use, and compensation. Perplexity responded sharply, calling the claims “manipulative and opportunistic,” stating that BBC misunderstood how AI and the internet work.

As Perplexity pushes the boundaries of AI-powered search and media, the road ahead includes both innovation and intense scrutiny.