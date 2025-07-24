Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leak Reveals Fresh Green and Blue Colours

Google’s next foldable phone could add a splash of colour to its lineup if a new leak is anything to go by. According to renders shared by Android Headlines , the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold will drop its traditional black and white finishes in favour of two striking new colours: a soft green “Jade” and a sleek silvery blue “Moonstone.”

Since launching its first foldable in 2023, Google has stuck to the safe, neutral shades of Obsidian (black) and Porcelain (white) for its foldable devices, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This new shift hints that the tech giant is ready to offer users something a bit more playful. Personally, the pistachio green looks like a refreshing change.

Beyond the colour update, rumours hint that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will bring modest upgrades under the hood. The foldable is expected to feature a slightly larger 6.4-inch cover screen, a bigger battery, and a spacious 1TB storage option. Android Headlines also reported that this new foldable could be completely dustproof — a first for any foldable phone.

Google is expected to officially unveil the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, along with the already-teased Pixel 10, during its Made by Google event on August 20th.