Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leak Reveals Full Specs, IP68 Dustproof Rating

Just days before its official launch at next week’s Made by Google event, the full specifications of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold have reportedly surfaced — and they bring some exciting news for foldable fans.

According to details shared by WinFuture, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will feature an IP68 rating, offering complete dust protection and the ability to withstand continuous submersion in water. This rumoured feature, now seemingly confirmed, could give Google’s flagship foldable a notable advantage over rivals like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Motorola’s Razr Ultra, which lack full dustproofing.

The device sports a slightly larger 6.4-inch external display compared to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s 6.3 inches. Both the internal and external screens boast enhanced brightness, increasing from 2,700 nits to an impressive 3,000 nits. Wireless charging support is included with the 15W Qi2 standard, though it skips the faster 25W charging announced last month.

While the camera hardware appears unchanged, the telephoto lens now supports 10x optical zoom — a significant leap from the previous 5x limit. With these upgrades, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could set a new standard for premium foldable smartphones. Full leaked specs are available via WinFuture’s detailed report.