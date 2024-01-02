Live
Just In
POCO to launch X6 series in India on Jan 11
New Delhi : Global smartphone brand POCO on Tuesday said that it is all set to expand its best-selling X series portfolio with the launch of X6 series -- POCO X6 Pro and POCO X6 in India on January 11.
As per the company, the new launch will also mark the India debut of the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC on the POCO X6 Pro.
"This powerful chipset is set to revolutionise smartphone performance in the segment, offering lightning-fast speeds, enhanced multitasking capabilities, and outstanding AI capabilities. Additionally, the launch will showcase the POCO X6, aligning with POCO's commitment to continuous hardware and software innovation," POCO said.
Building upon the success of the previous X5 series, the smartphone brand said that it aims to raise the bar even higher with the upcoming X6 series.
"POCO has always been at the forefront of innovation, and the X6 series is no exception. With a focus on performance, design, and other cutting-edge features, POCO continues to redefine the smartphone landscape," the company stated.