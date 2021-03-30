Poco X3 Pro to launch today in India

Poco will bring one of its recently launched smartphones to India. Poco X3 Pro will launch today in India and will be available exclusively through Flipkart. Poco X3 Pro launched alongside Poco F3 last week.



The Poco X3 Pro launch event is scheduled for 12 pm today. The smartphone has been teased on Flipkart, highlighting its design and processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 860. The Poco X3 Pro will most likely come with the same set of specs and features as the global variant. In pricing, the Poco X3 Pro is rumoured to cost less than Rs 20,000 in India. In Europe, it has a starting price of around Rs 21,400.

There are three colour options for the Poco X3 Pro: Phantom Black, Metal Bronze, and Frost Blue. Poco X3 Pro has a 6.67-inch DotDisplay with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sample rate in terms of specifications. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the top. Under the phone's hood runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone also has a microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 1TB.









Poco X3 Pro features a four-camera set up in the photography department with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is powered by a 5,160 mAh battery with support for 33 W fast charging.