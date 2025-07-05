Prime Day 2025: Amazon India brings massive tech launch lineup with Samsung, OnePlus, Sony, HP, LG, Bosch and others

Amazon India is back with Prime Day, offering a range of new launches across a diverse selection of consumer electronics, along with exclusive deals for Prime members. Starting from 12:00 AM on July 12 to 11:59 PM on July 14, shoppers can look forward to 72 hours of non-stop shopping, unbeatable deals, and blockbuster entertainment. It's the perfect time to shop, indulge, and make the most of your Prime membership with offers curated “specially for you”. Customers can save big with 10% savings on payments using ICICI Bank Credit & Debit cards, SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and SBI Credit Cards.*

Enjoy top tech lineup including ⁠LAVA Storm Lite 5G , iQOO 13 5G (New color)⁠ , Dell 15 and Alienware , Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus , Boat Valour Smartwatch , and many more.

Exciting Smartphone and accessories launches to look forward to:

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G : Equipped with features such as ‘Circle to Search’ with Google, Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is one of the best buys for customers

OnePlus Nord 5 : With the most powerful processor ever in a Nord series, large VC cooling and dual 50MP front and back flagship cameras, ‘Up your game’ with OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord CE5 : Up your game with OnePlus Nord CE5 that offers features such as 7100mAh battery, Dimensity 8350 Apex and 50MP Sony Back Camera with OIS

⁠iQOO Z10 Lite 5G : Featuring the biggest battery in the segment, this smartphone offers seamless performance along with 1000nits high brightness mode

HONOR X9c 5G : Features such as 120Hz refresh rate, AI eraser and large frame main camera, along with ultra-fast charging, make this the perfect smartphone for customers looking for style and functionality

NARZO 80 Lite 5G : Featuring a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, 120Hz display, massive 6000mAh battery, and IP64-rated water, realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G goes on sale during the Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core : Experience bold bass and balanced sound with Samsung Galaxy Buds Core. It comes with powerful active noise cancellation, 3 microphones and more

OnePlus Buds 4 : These earbuds come with adaptive noise cancellation, adaptive mode, volume swipe control and more, making it one of best buys for customers

Some of the best deals on consumer electronics during Prime Day are:

Lenovo Yoga laptops : This Prime Day, customers can explore from a selection of new laptop launches including Lenovo Yoga Slim 9, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Lenovo Legion Pro 7 and more

Nirvana Ivy Pro : This new product features Dolby Atmos, dynamic dual drivers and in-ear detection, making it one of the best buys for music enthusiasts

JBL Tour Pro 3 : Unlock a new music listening experience with JBL Tour Pro 3, coming this Prime Day

ASUS Chromebook : This laptop comes with Intel Celeron, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. It is fast, portable, and perfect for everyday tasks

Acer Gaming laptop : This new launch comes with Intel Ultra5, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It is built for smooth multitasking and everyday speed in a sleek, portable design.

Upgrade your Home Entertainment experience with these new upcoming launches

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 5 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV : Unlock ‘Big Screen, Bigger Entertainment,’ with Sony 139 cm BRAVIA 5 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV. It comes with features such as advanced display, Dolby vision-atmos and XR 4K upscaling. Get this on Amazon.in during Prime Day

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV : This smart TV comes with AIPQ pro processor, 144Hz native refresh rate, Dolby Atmos and more. Get this on Amazon.in during Prime Day

Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV : With features such as 4K QLED resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and 178 degree wide viewing angle, this smart TV is one of the best buys for customers. Get this on Amazon.in during Prime Day

BenQ GV50 laser portable FHD projector : This projector comes equipped with features such as 18W 2.1CH extra bass speaker, 1080P resolution, eye care mode and much more. Get this on Amazon.in during Prime Day

Lumio Arc 7 smart projector : Designed to deliver premium performance anywhere, this product offers access to over 10,000 apps, voice search and 16W speakers. Get this on Amazon.in during Prime Day

New launches in Home appliances:

LG 655 L Frost-Free smart inverter double door side-by-side refrigerator : The LG 655 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator offers smart diagnosis, multi air-flow, and express freeze. Get this on Amazon.in during Prime Day

Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus fully automatic front load washing machine : The Bosch 9 kg 5 Star front load washer offers anti stain, anti-tangle and easy iron steam assist features. Get this on Amazon.in during Prime Day

Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star twin inverter split AC : Equipped with features such as frost self-clean, turbo cooling and twin inverter, this split AC is one of the best buys for customers. Get this on Amazon.in during Prime Day