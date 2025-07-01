Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Series Gets a Stylish New Look in Champagne Gold

Xiaomi India, a global technology leader, today announced the launch of the Champagne Gold colour variant of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, expanding the Redmi Note 14 Series with a timeless, elegant finish that pairs aesthetic appeal with everyday functionality. The new variant caters to users who value both standout style and all-round flagship-grade performance, whether they're navigating fast-paced routines, content creation, or immersive entertainment.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said: “At its core, the Redmi Note Series has always aimed to deliver a well-rounded smartphone experience, one that combines performance, durability, and everyday reliability. With the new Champagne Gold variant, we’re extending that philosophy into the realm of personal expression. This isn’t just a new colour; it’s a reflection of how users are increasingly viewing their devices as part of their identity.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G doesn’t just look premium, it’s built to stay that way, with an IP68 rating for real-world durability, a 6200mAh battery for lasting endurance, and a flagship-grade camera system. Powered by Xiaomi HyperOS, it unlocks seamless interconnectivity across our Human × Car × Home ecosystem. And with the new attractive pricing, it brings flagship-grade innovation and design to even more users, offering true value without compromise.”

A New Aesthetic for Design-Led Users

The introduction of Champagne Gold brings a fresh layer of sophistication to the Redmi Note 14 Pro Series, blending timeless aesthetics with everyday durability. It joins existing colours like Spectre Blue, Titan Black, and Phantom Purple vegan leather on the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, and Ivy Green, Titan Black, and the dual-tone Phantom Purple vegan leather edition on the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G. With this expanded palette, users have more expressive options to match their device to their personal style, without compromising on performance.

Built to Withstand Real-World Demands

Built to handle more than just daily wear, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Series is designed for users who expect their smartphones to be as resilient as they are refined. Both devices feature a Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 front, with the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G further strengthened by a Gorilla® Glass 7i back, offering added resistance to drops and scratches. An IP68 rating ensures reliable protection against dust and water, making each device a dependable companion in a range of environments, from work commutes to weekend getaways.

Setting a new standard in durability, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is also India’s first 5-Star rated smartphone by TÜV Rheinland, a certification that validates its performance across demanding benchmarks for safety, strength, and long-term reliability. It’s a device built to endure, without compromising on everyday usability or premium design.

Smarter Everyday Experiences with Android 15 and HyperOS 2

Running Android 15 with Xiaomi HyperOS 2 out of the box, the devices are built for smarter, more intuitive use across everyday life. Whether you're travelling abroad, attending a live session, or multitasking between apps, features like real-time language translation, live video subtitles, Gemini AI, and Circle to Search ensure seamless understanding, faster discovery, and effortless productivity.

With four years of software updates, both models ensure a smooth and secure experience for years to come, giving users confidence in long-term performance and value.

Immersive Display and Entertainment

At the heart of the visual experience is a 6.67-inch AMOLED display designed for clarity and comfort in every scenario. With a sharp 1.5K resolution, smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, the screen remains vibrant and responsive, whether you're watching content outdoors or scrolling late at night. Support for Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® brings cinematic depth to streaming and audio, while the curved display on the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G adds to the ergonomics, offering a more immersive and refined in-hand feel.

Flagship-Grade Camera Systems

Photography on the Redmi Note 14 Pro Series is built to deliver clarity, versatility, and creativity in every frame. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G features a 50MP Light Hunter 800 main sensor with Super OIS, supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP 2.5x telephoto camera, making it ideal for capturing expansive landscapes, low-light moments, and detailed portraits with ease. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G comes equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor, delivering sharp, vibrant imagery across scenarios. With features like AI Bokeh and Dynamic Shots, both devices empower users to tell their stories with precision and depth.

Built for Endurance

Powering long days and demanding use cases, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a 6200mAh silicon carbon battery, the largest ever in a Xiaomi smartphone, designed for extended performance without compromise. Paired with 90W HyperCharge, it delivers rapid top-ups that keep pace with fast-moving routines. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G features a 5500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, striking a balance between lasting endurance and a slim, comfortable design built for everyday carry.

Pricing and Availability

Model Variant Old Price (₹) New Price (₹) Best Buy Price (₹) Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G 8GB + 128GB ₹29,999 ₹27,999 ₹26,999 8GB + 256GB ₹31,999 ₹29,999 ₹28,999 12GB + 512GB ₹34,999 ₹32,999 ₹31,999 Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G 8GB + 128GB ₹23,999 ₹22,999 ₹21,999 8GB + 256GB ₹25,999 ₹24,999 ₹23,999

The Champagne Gold variants of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G will be on sale starting July 1st, 2025, across mi.com , Amazon, Flipkart, and authorized Xiaomi retail stores in India.

Launch Offers Include:

♦ ₹1,000 Instant Bank Discount on select credit & debit cards (HDFC Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, RBL)

♦ No Cost EMI for up to 9 months

♦ Downpayment EMI options via Xiaomi Easy Finance

T&C apply. Availability may vary by channel and model.