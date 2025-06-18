  • Menu
Redmi Pad 2 Launched Under ₹20,000 – 2.5K Display, 9000mAh Battery,

Highlights

Looking for a powerful tablet on a budget? The all-new Redmi Pad 2 offers a 2.5K display, 9000mAh battery, 4G connectivity, and stylus support—perfect for students, gamers, and creators.

If you are looking for a powerful yet affordable tablet under ₹20,000? Here comes the new Redmi Pad 2. It is perfect for students, professionals, and everyday users.

Here are the Key Features:

2.5K Display: Sharp and clear for videos, reading, and work.

Big Battery (9000mAh): All-day power for studying, gaming, or watching shows.

Fast Performance: 80% GPU boost for smooth multitasking.

Redmi Active Pen Support (sold separately): Great for writing, drawing, and notes.

4G Connectivity: Stay connected even without Wi-Fi.

Other Details:

Available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 4G models.

Supports up to 90Hz refresh rate.

16GB RAM (includes 8GB virtual RAM).

Hi-Res audio support with headphones.

Redmi Smart Pen works best with this device.

Redmi Pad 2 is perfect if you want a reliable, stylish tablet for work, play, and creativity—all without breaking the bank.

