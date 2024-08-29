Reliance AGM 2024: Livestream Details and Expected Announcements on AI, JioPhone 5G, and More

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is hosting its 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, August 29, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. (IST). This highly anticipated event will be streamed live via videoconferencing and across various digital platforms. Chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to make significant announcements, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and telecommunications, as well as updates on the much-awaited JioPhone 5G.



Key Expectations from Reliance AGM 2024

Artificial Intelligence Initiatives

This year’s AGM is poised to strongly emphasise artificial intelligence. As global tech leaders like Google, Meta, and Apple push forward with AI innovations, Reliance is set to join the fray with announcements explicitly tailored for India. Central to these revelations could be the expansion of Hanuman AI, an India-centric generative AI tool introduced earlier this year.

Hanuman AI, developed in collaboration with several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), SML India, and other partners, is designed to serve India’s diverse linguistic landscape. Supporting 12 Indian languages—including Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali—and 98 foreign languages, this AI tool is positioned to be a versatile resource for India’s multilingual population, mirroring the capabilities of popular AI chatbots like ChatGPT.

Jio 5G Network Expansion

The AGM is also expected to highlight the continued rollout of Jio’s 5G network. Already operational across significant telecom circles in India, Reliance may provide updated statistics on network expansion, user base growth, and plans for 5G deployment.

In addition to mobile services, there may be new developments regarding Jio’s fixed broadband services, particularly Jio Fiber and Jio AirFiber, as the company seeks to strengthen its position in the telecommunications sector.

Launch of JioPhone 5G

One of the most eagerly awaited announcements is the introduction of the JioPhone 5G. Following the success of the JioPhone 4G, which was developed in partnership with Google, the JioPhone 5G aims to deliver affordable 5G connectivity to India’s price-sensitive market. This launch is expected to be a significant milestone in making 5G technology accessible to a broader audience in India.

Additional Announcements

Beyond AI and telecommunications, the AGM might also touch on the initial public offering (IPO) plans for various Reliance subsidiaries, including its retail and digital services divisions. Discussions around the company’s growth strategies and future initiatives in sectors such as energy, retail, and digital services are also anticipated.

Reliance AGM 2024: Where to Watch