Reliance Jio Android Smartphone Listed on Google Play Console: Report

Last month Reliance Jio announced that it is with Google for a low-cost Android smartphone. Jio already offers low-cost 4G smartphones in its Jio line of phones. The telecom company is now planning to launch affordable 4G smartphones and possibly even 5G smartphones. What is speculated to be the next Android Jio smartphone has been listed on the Google Play Console.

According to the Google Play Console listing, the company is working on a smartphone codenamed "Orbic RC545L." The smartphone is listed with Qualcomm's Snapdragon QM215 chipset paired with the Adreno 306 GPU. It has an HD + resolution (720 x 1440 pixels) and runs Android 10. The possible design of the phone is also listed showing a smartphone from the thick bezel. Insider Mukul Sharma first discovered this ad.

This so-called "Jio Orbic" smartphone was also recently spotted on the US FCC website, it appeared alongside two more Orbic 5G phones and one with 4G. This was shared on Twitter by insider Abhishek Yadav to whom one person replied that he is actually from US-based Reliance Communications. The company sells an Android Orbic smartphone and tablet in the US better take this information with caution.

But Jio is definitely working on a low-cost Android smartphone, and it could cost around ₹ 4,000, Bloomberg reported. The smartphone will also launch with low-cost plans from Jio. The report added that Jio plans to make around 200 million of these Android smartphones in the next two years.