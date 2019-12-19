Reliance Jio Launches New Data Vouchers, Check Out

Reliance Jio has launched new data vouchers for its Jio Fiber broadband users in India. The data vouchers enable its subscribers to increase the data available on their existing plans.

Reliance Jio is presenting these data vouchers between Rs 101 and Rs 4,001. Reliance Jio is offering as many as six vouchers priced at Rs 101, Rs 251, Rs 501, Rs 1,001, Rs 2,001 and Rs 4,001.

Customers get additional 20GB data with Rs 101 data voucher. While Rs 251 voucher offer 55GB additional data, with Rs 501, customers can get 125GB additional data. Whereas for Rs 1,001 and Rs 2,001, Jio Fiber subscribers get 275GB and 650GB data respectively. The Rs 4,001 data voucher, which is the most expensive among all vouchers, offers 2TB additional data.

As per Telecom talk info, these data vouchers will not help to extend the existing plan validity or offer data roll-over like other broadband players such as Spectra and You Broadband offer.

The website mentions that the validity of these vouchers will be equivalent to the JioFiber plan subscribed by a user. Jio Fiber users can avail these data vouchers via My Jio application or the company's website after logging in with their Jio Fiber account.

Reliance Jio Fiber comes in bronze, silver, gold, diamond, platinum and titanium tiers. The base plan, which is available for Rs 699 offers 100Mbps speed with 500GB+200GB data extra. The most expensive Jio Fiber titanium plan is priced at Rs 8,499, where users get unlimited data up to 5,000GB with 1Gbps speed.