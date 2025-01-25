Republic Day 2025: Enhance Your Republic Day Parade Viewing with These Smart Projectors

New age projectors are taking the home entertainment sector by storm with their dizzyingly high resolution, stunning brightness with many lumens, incredible contrast ratio, adjustable aspect ratios, adaptability and portability.

As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day on January 26, you can choose from an array of smart projectors to watch the parade at home. These gizmos have features that make them perfect for streaming the parade with almost larger-than-life cinematic visuals and immersive sound.

Formovie Xming Episode 1

With a 1080 Full HD Vision, a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, and a screen that can be expanded up to 120 inches, Formovie's Xming Episode 1 has been hailed for its disruptive brilliance. Among its most outstanding features is Auto Keystone Correction, which identifies the shape of a projected image and automatically adjusts it in real-time without manually adjusting anomalies.

Its user-friendly interface, responsive design, capacious storage, brightness powered by 150 CVAI lumens, customization options, and HDMI 2.1 specifications make it the most desirable projector in its category. It also utilizes Wi-Fi 6 or Bluetooth to ensure minimal lag and seamless streaming. It comes fully integrated with Netflix and Google.

Price: Rs. 26,999/-

Availability: Formovie India Website ( https://formovie.in/ ) and Amazon.in

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12

This stunner delivers an immersive viewing experience by accepting content up to 4K and offers high-definition (HD) visual clarity amped with powerful sound by Yamaha via a custom-designed audiophile speaker system. You can also use the system as a standalone speaker via Bluetooth. The laser projector also has the latest Android TV interface with a built-in Google Assistant and is delightfully compact and versatile. The Epson EpiqVision EF12 allows easy access to popular streaming services and apps thanks to wireless connectivity. Whether you're hosting a private or a public event, this projector is perfect for a memorable viewing experience.

Price: Rs. 1,22,000/- (approx)

Availability: Flipkart, HiFAiMART.com

BenQ GS50

With its 1080p Full HD resolution, 500 ANSI lumens brightness, a screen which expands up to 100 inches and over 16.7 million colours from 24-bit panels, BenQ projectors deliver a picture-perfect viewing experience. This splash-proof and drop-proof device also offers precise colours for more than 100,000 hours. It comes equipped with 5W speakers, a built-in 2.1 channel audio system, and a 10W woofer for tactile bass. It also features autofocus, an adjustable 15° tilt hinge, and 2D keystone correction. It can offer you over 2.5 hours of playtime on a single charge, indoors as well as outdoors.

Price: Rs. 70,000/-

Availability: BenQ's official website and Amazon.in

Samsung The Freestyle

This compact, sleek, portable dazzler can project images from 30 to 100 inches in Full HD (1920×1080) resolution. It encompasses a smart interface with in-built OTT apps like Netflix and Hotstar. It also boasts an omnidirectional and adaptive 360-degree sound with Dolby Digital Plus, auto keystone correction and autofocus with intelligent picture calibration. It can additionally be relied upon to serve as an ambient lighting device. This product is from Samsung's diverse technology ecosystem and is also equipped with voice assistants like Alexa and Bixby.

Price: Rs. 59,990/-

Availability: Samsung's official website and Amazon.in

Anker Nebula Capsule II

This next-generation beauty is a compact, portable projector that delivers crystal-clear projection solutions with enhanced smart features. It is laced with superior projection technology, a screen size that can expand up to 100 inches, a brightness of over 200 ANSI Lumens and a resolution range of 1280×720. The operating system of Android TV 9.0 allows you to download more than 7000 apps in the Google Play store. These projectors have a long battery life, smart connectivity, deliver ease of use and offer great value for money.

Price: Rs. 85,000/- to Rs. 90,000/- (approx)