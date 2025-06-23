Rubin Observatory unveils first dazzling images of deep space

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory has just unveiled a breathtaking preview of what’s to come from its 10-year cosmic survey — and it’s nothing short of spectacular.

The observatory released teaser images featuring the Trifid and Lagoon nebulas, vividly captured using its powerful 3,200-megapixel camera, the largest ever built for astronomy. These two star-forming regions, located thousands of light-years away in the Milky Way, offer an exquisite glimpse into the early stages of stellar birth.

In just 10 hours of observations, the Rubin Observatory captured millions of galaxies and a rich array of asteroids. The data marks the beginning of the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) — an ambitious project to scan the entire southern sky every few days in near-ultraviolet, optical, and near-infrared light. Over the next decade, each part of the sky will be imaged approximately 800 times, compiling what scientists describe as a massive cosmic timelapse.

The released image is a composite of 678 exposures collected over seven hours, emphasizing the observatory’s capability to reveal the intricate structures of nebulas and the secrets they hold about star formation.

A full reveal of Rubin’s early image set is scheduled for 23 June 2025 at 15:00 UTC (11:00 EDT), hosted by the US National Science Foundation (NSF) and Department of Energy (DOE). Live viewing events are being held globally, and the event will be livestreamed on YouTube.

"NSF-DOE Rubin Observatory will capture more information about our Universe than all optical telescopes throughout history combined," said Brian Stone, acting NSF director. “It’s a leap forward in exploring the dark matter and dark energy that shape our cosmos.”

The Rubin Observatory is now poised to become one of the most significant astronomical instruments of our time, ushering in a new era of discovery and understanding of the Universe.