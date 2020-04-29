Samsung Announces Software Update For The 'Galaxy Buds' Users

Samsung company is slowly coming out of the Coronavirus crisis… Be it the launch of new mobiles, tech updates or the software upgradations, this company is rolling outs its new features and is bringing the company back on tracks.

Off late, Samsung company has rolled out the new update for 'Samsung Galaxy Buds' and treated the users with its ultimate features.

We Hans India have collated all the new features of this update… Have a look!

• Microsoft Swift Pair feature helps the devicepair with Windows 10 based PC

• Ambient Sound on Galaxy Buds

• Tap and Hold gesture

• Spotify users can also listen to personalized music on Galaxy Buds with a single click

• Galaxy Buds turn to Galaxy Buds+ to enable multiple pairing experiences with PC and desktop.

• Complete wireless feature for listening to music.

Well, these features definitely enhance the output of Galaxy Buds device…