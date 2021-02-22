Samsung Galaxy F62 goes on first sale today

Samsung Galaxy F62 will be available to buy for the first time today in India. The smartphone that features a 7,000 mAh battery was launched in India last week. Galaxy F62 is also the second smartphone from Samsung's F series introduced in association with Flipkart.

The first Galaxy F62 sale is scheduled for 12 noon on Flipkart, Samsung's online store, Reliance Digital and select retail stores. Galaxy F62 starts at Rs 23,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and this variant is priced at Rs 25,999. The Galaxy F62 sale offers to include a rebate of up to Rs 7,000 for Jio customers. There is also an instant cashback of Rs 2,500 for ICICI Bank customers and even on EMI transactions.

Galaxy F62 is available in three colour options: Laser Blue, Laser Green, and Laser Gray. When it to specifications, the smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED Plus display. The 7nm Exynos 9825 processor powers the smartphone with up to 1TB of expandable storage. On the software front, Galaxy F62 runs Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box.

There is a quad-camera setup on the Galaxy F62 with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel punch-hole camera for selfies.

The smartphone's 7,000 mAh battery comes with 25 W fast charging support. Samsung claims that the smartphone can be fully charged in less than 2 hours. It also supports reverse charging. Galaxy F62 also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has Samsung Pay (NFC).