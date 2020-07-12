Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may cost cheaper than Note 10

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to host a virtual event on August 5 to launch the new Galaxy Note 20 series, and a new report suggests it will be priced lower than the Galaxy Note 10 devices.

The smartphone manufacturer is said to launch the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra at a lower price this year due to the reduction in smartphone demand and sales because of Covid-19, reports South Korean publication Naver.

The Galaxy Note 10 was launched at Rs 78,300 while its successor Note 20 may retail at nearly Rs 75,200).

However, this pricing is for the Korean market and currently, it is not clear if the same will be applied to the global markets as well.

Ahead of the launch, some specifications of the Galaxy Note 20 series surfaced online.

The standard Galaxy Note 20 will sport a 6.42-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1084x2345 resolution.

The top-end Note 20 smartphone will get slightly bigger and sport a massive 6.87-inch LTPO screen with an AMOLED panel.

Like Note 20, Note 20+ will also have support for 120Hz refresh rate but with QHD+ resolution of 1444x3096 pixels.

The smartphone maker may launch the Galaxy Note 20 with Snapdragon 865 processor or its custom Exynos 990 SoC, depending upon the region.

The processor could be paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, which Samsung had previously started mass-producing.