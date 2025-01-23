Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: This Unique Device May Come with A Slim Redesign with Dual Cameras

Samsung's Unpacked 2025 event delivered its annual dose of excitement by unveiling the Galaxy S25 series, featuring the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and the standard Galaxy S25. However, the real surprise came at the end of the event, where Samsung teased an intriguing new device—the Galaxy S25 Edge, previously rumoured as the Galaxy S25 Slim.

Galaxy S25 Edge: A New Name and Design Philosophy

While details are scarce, the teaser revealed a sleek device with a flat design and two rear cameras. The change in name from "Slim" to "Edge" signals Samsung's focus on design innovation for this model. Rumours suggest the phone will prioritize a slim profile, expected to measure just 6.4mm thick, making it one of Samsung's thinnest smartphones.

Rumored Specifications

Based on reliable leaks and patterns from the Galaxy S25 series, the Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to share some flagship-level features:

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring high-end performance.

Display: A 6.7-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and excellent brightness for vivid visuals.

Cameras: A 200MP primary sensor, as seen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, paired with a streamlined periscope lens for optical zoom.

RAM: At least 12GB, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming performance.

Despite these premium features, the Galaxy S25 Edge aims to stand out with its minimalist form factor, catering to users seeking a compact yet powerful smartphone.

Launch Timeline and Availability

While the Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25+, and S25 are slated to hit stores on February 7, 2025, the S25 Edge might arrive later—possibly in May 2025. However, availability could be limited to select regions, and there's uncertainty about whether it will launch in India.

A Strategic Move by Samsung?

The timing of the S25 Edge's release suggests it might be a response to the rumoured iPhone 17 Air, expected later this year. Apple's slim and lightweight offering could influence Samsung's decision to position the S25 Edge as a direct competitor in the ultra-slim smartphone market.

The Rest of the Galaxy S25 Lineup

While the S25 Edge captures attention for its innovative design, the other models in the Galaxy S25 series also showcase impressive advancements:

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Features a 6.9-inch display , 200MP camera , dual telephoto lenses, and enhanced thermal management powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Galaxy S25 and S25+: These models offer 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch displays , respectively, with familiar designs and incremental upgrades from their predecessors.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is a testament to Samsung's commitment to pushing design boundaries. By combining a sleek profile with flagship features, Samsung is poised to attract users seeking a stylish yet high-performing device. As we await more details and the official launch, it's clear the S25 Edge is set to redefine Samsung's approach to smartphone design.