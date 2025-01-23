Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launched: Features, Specifications, and More

During the much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the premium model in its Galaxy S25 series. Packed with groundbreaking features and performance upgrades, this smartphone is designed to meet the demands of high-end users who prioritize innovation, durability, and seamless performance. Here's everything you need to know about the latest flagship device.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Key Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. This ensures smoother visuals, whether gaming, streaming or simply scrolling. Additional features like adaptive colour tones and a vision booster enhance screen visibility in bright environments.

The device boasts a sleek and durable titanium frame, complemented by Corning Gorilla Armor 2, which offers improved durability over standard glass. Measuring 77.6 x 162.8 x 8.2mm and weighing 218g, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is slimmer and lighter than its predecessors.

Advanced Camera System

Samsung has significantly upgraded the camera setup:

200MP primary camera with optical image stabilization for sharper images.

50MP ultra-wide camera for expansive shots.

Two telephoto lenses: one with 5x optical zoom and another with 3x optical zoom .

A 12MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies and video calls.

These features make it an ideal choice for photography enthusiasts and content creators.

Powerful Performance and Long Battery Life

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy S25 Ultra ensures lightning-fast performance. Storage options range from 256GB to 1TB, catering to various user needs. The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery, supporting fast charging up to 65% in 30 minutes with a 45W adapter. It also includes Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare, allowing you to charge other compatible devices.

Software and Connectivity

Running on Android 15 with One UI 7, the Galaxy S25 Ultra supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and IP68 water and dust resistance. This makes it a resilient and versatile device suitable for any environment.

One standout feature is Samsung's commitment to longevity, offering seven years of OS upgrades and security updates to ensure long-term performance and reliability.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price Details

The Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at Rs 1,29,999 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB and 1TB models are priced at Rs 1,49,999 and Rs 1,65,999, respectively. Standard colour options include Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Gray, Titanium White, and Titanium Black. Samsung’s website offers additional exclusive colours: Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Pink Gold.