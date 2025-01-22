Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Live Stream Details and All That We Expect

Samsung is ready to unveil its much-anticipated Galaxy S25 series at the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025 on January 22. With just hours to go, fans in India are eager to learn about the live stream details and what the new lineup promises. Here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: How to Watch the Live Stream in India

You can attend the live event directly on Samsung’s official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on January 22, 2025. For added convenience, you can also watch the unveiling video here.





Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: What’s in Store?

1. Lineup Overview

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to consist of three core models—Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra—along with a rumoured special edition, the Galaxy S25 Slim. The Slim model may feature a compact 6.4-inch display, appealing to users seeking a more pocket-friendly device.

2. Performance Boost

All models are reported to house the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor. This chip positions itself against industry leaders like Apple’s A18 Pro and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400. Additionally, every variant will include 12GB of RAM as standard, with the S25 Ultra offering a 16GB RAM option for power users.

3. Camera Enhancements

The Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Slim are expected to sport a triple-camera system featuring wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, however, may come with a quad-camera setup akin to its predecessor, the S24 Ultra. Rumoured specifications include:

200MP primary sensor for sharp, detailed photos.

50MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom.

Ultra-wide and telephoto lenses for enhanced versatility.

4. Design Innovations

The S25 and S25 Plus models are expected to retain the flat-sided and minimalist design from the S24 series, with camera modules positioned in the top-left corner. The S25 Ultra, on the other hand, is rumoured to feature rounded corners for improved ergonomics. Despite this, it will likely maintain a titanium body, ensuring durability and premium appeal.

5. Expected Pricing

While pricing details remain speculative, reports suggest a slight increase compared to last year’s lineup. The Galaxy S25 Ultra may start at approximately ₹1,35,000, though exact figures will be revealed during the event.

Why This Launch Matters

The Galaxy S25 series is shaping up to deliver cutting-edge features across performance, design, and camera technology. With the Ultra model poised to lead the charge, Samsung aims to redefine premium smartphones for 2025.Don’t miss the unveiling of the Galaxy S25 series. Set your reminders for 11:30 PM IST and witness Samsung’s next big leap live.