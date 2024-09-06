Samsung Launches 2024 Crystal 4K Dynamic TV with 4K Upscaling, AirSlim Design and Knox Security in India

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today introduced the Crystal 4K Dynamic TV at a starting price of INR 41990. The premium television series elevates viewers experience by several notches, allowing them to witness the new era of home entertainment.





The 2024 Crystal 4K Dynamic TV comes with advanced technology including 4K Upscaling, Air Slim Design, Dynamic Crystal Colour, Multi Voice Assistant, Q-Symphony, and Crystal Processor 4K amongst other features to deliver lifelike visuals. The new 2024 Crystal 4K Dynamic TV is powered by Crystal Processor 4K and the masterful 4K upscaling feature that elevates the picture quality to match up to near 4K display brilliance. Its Dynamic Crystal Colour technology delivers lifelike variations of colours, enabling consumers to see the subtle details of each shade. The HDR feature increases the range of light levels of the content being viewed, while the Contrast Enhancer feature ensures that it appears more natural and is incredibly detailed with layered contrast. The TV’s built-in Multi Voice Assistant allows consumers to enjoy a connected home experience by using either Bixby or Amazon Alexa.





“Young consumers today want a superlative audio-visual experience whether it is sports, OTT or other forms of home entertainment. The new Crystal 4K TV series sets a benchmark for contemporary households by providing a superlative TV viewing experience, further enhancing the proposition of smart and connected living. The Crystal 4K TV series, with its 4K upscaling capability, enhances content in standard resolution to match the stunning clarity of 4K displays, delivering lifelike picture quality while providing immersive sound capabilities with Q-Symphony and OTS Lite. Furthermore, the TV comes with Knox security which enables complete protection of users’ information,” said Viplesh Dang, Senior Director, Visual Display Business, Samsung India.



Additionally, with a mind-blowing sleek profile made possible with AirSlim Design, the 2024 Crystal 4K Dynamic TV is an ambient entertainment portal that comes with a Samsung TV Plus service comprising free endless content with 300+ channels in India.

Enhanced by OTS Lite, this TV series lets consumers feel the on-screen motion as if it is real. The elevated Adaptive Sound technology analyses all content scene-by-scene in real time, making it more dynamic and amplifying the intended effects. The Crystal 4K Dynamic TV also features the Q-symphony which uniquely allows the television and soundbar speakers to operate simultaneously for better surround effects without muting TV speakers.

Delivering a truly unparalleled immersive content viewing experience, the Crystal 4K Dynamic TV is equipped with multiple innovative audio technologies.

4K Upscaling

The 2024 Crystal 4K Dynamic TV features powerful 4K Upscaling technology, allowing viewers to enjoy their favorite content with enhanced detail and vibrant colour, even if the original content is of a lower resolution. This technology upscales the picture quality to closely match up to the 4K resolution, providing a more immersive viewing experience.

Dynamic Crystal Colour

Samsung’s Dynamic Crystal Colour technology offers a vivid and lifelike picture with a wider range of one billion shades of colours. This feature enhances the visual experience by taking it to the next level with advanced phosphor technology, delivering more accurate and richer colours that make every scene more realistic and engaging.

Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus offers free live TV and on-demand content, providing a wide range of entertainment options without any additional cost of subscriptions, or the hassle of setting up apps, cables or set-up boxes. With over 100 channels available, consumers can enjoy diverse programming from news to sports to movies and more.

Air Slim Design

The Crystal 4K Dynamic TV boasts an Air Slim design, featuring a sleek and slim profile that blends harmoniously and seamlessly with any room decor. This minimalist aesthetic enhances the modern look of any living space while delivering a superior viewing experience.

Knox Security

Knox securely provides cross-cutting protection to user data and services from Samsung’s Smart TV devices to online platforms and services. Now users can indulge in a secure and optimized TV experience.

SolarCell Remote

The SolarCell Remote is an eco-friendly innovation that is made with recycled material and charges using sunlight or indoor light, eliminating the need for disposable batteries. This sustainable approach reduces environmental impact while providing a convenient and reliable remote-control experience.

Multi Voice Assistant

With built-in support for Bixby and Amazon Alexa, the Multi Voice Assistant feature allows users to effortlessly control their TV and other smart home devices using voice commands. This functionality enhances convenience and offers a connected-home, hands-free experience.

Crystal Processor 4K

Equipped with the Crystal Processor 4K, the new TV provides enhanced picture quality with precise colour mapping. This powerful processor ensures that every shade of colour is displayed as intended, offering a lifelike 4K resolution for all content.

Contrast Enhancer

The Contrast Enhancer feature automatically adjusts the contrast settings across different parts of the screen, ensuring a more dynamic picture. By enhancing the depth and colour contrast, this feature delivers a more lifelike and three-dimensional viewing experience.

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

The Crystal 4K Dynamic TV also offers HDR technology that elevates the on-screen picture with rich darks and bright lights. Allowing viewers to see more visual detail in both dingy and over-exposed scenes, this feature brings out true-to-life colours and textures, making every frame more vivid and immersive.

Q-Symphony

The intelligent feature of Q-Symphony enables the TV’s built-in speakers and a connected soundbar to work together simultaneously, creating a richer and perfectly orchestrated surround sound experience. This feature ensures that viewers enjoy dynamic audio that complements the high-quality visuals, without muting the TV speakers.

OTS Lite

Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite) technology delivers a dynamic 3D sound experience by tracking the movement of on-screen elements and producing sound from the corresponding locations using multi-channel speakers. This feature enhances the audio quality of movies and shows, making the audio experience as captivating as the visual.

Adaptive Sound

The Adaptive Sound feature optimizes the audio output based on real-time scene analysis, providing the best sound experience for every type of content. This technology dynamically adjusts the sound settings to match the scene, enhancing the overall impact of the audio.

Pricing & Availability

The latest Crystal 4K Dynamic TV is available in 43-inch and 55-inch screen sizes at a starting price of INR 41990.

The Crystal 4K Dynamic TV is available on Samsung’s official online store Samsung.com & exclusively on Amazon.in