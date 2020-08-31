Samsung launches new wind-free AC range in India

New Delhi: Samsung on Monday introduced a new range of wind-free air conditioners with PM 1.0 filtration capability in the India market.

The new ACs will be available in three models – 1-Way Cassette, 4-Way Cassette and 360 Cassette, with prices starting at Rs 90,000.

"The new range comes with unbeatable performance coupled with premium aesthetics which not only provide customers with efficient cooling but also protect them from indoor pollutants for a healthier lifestyle,'' Vipin Agrawal, Director, System Air Conditioning Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

According to the company, the new ACs can filter dust particles up to 0.3 micron in size and also sterilize virus and bacteria using an electrostatic charger, providing the cleanest and purest air in your homes and offices.

The new line-up of indoor units are designed with an aim to provide clean and pure air to homes as well as hospitals, hotels, malls, restaurants and retail among other establishments.

These ACs are equipped with a 4-step display, a PM 1.0 sensor and three different types of filters. The Pre-Filter tackles large dust particles, the Deodorization Filter eliminates unpleasant odors and the PM 1.0 Filter has an electrostatic charger to capture and sterilize ultra-fine dust up to 0.3 microns.

The sterilization performance has been certified by British multinational assurance, inspection, product testing, and certification company Intertek, Samsung said.