Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 comes with military- grade instrument and S Pen support, making it ideal for professionals who need continuity and productivity in tough surroundings.

The Enterprise Edition of the rugged tablet India includes a subscription to the Knox Suite Enterprise Security platform. Opining on the launch, Puneet Sethi, Vice President of Enterprise Business at Samsung India, said, “ Every step we take is driven by invention that's born in India, erected for India, and acclimatized to the unique bournes and cultures of our consumers. This is further than manufacturing; it's our pledge to shape technology that speaks India’s language. ”

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Price and Availability

Galaxy Tab Active 5 price India starts at ₹ 49,999 and is formerly available for pre-order on Samsung.com. Samsung military grade tablet comes with a industry- leading 36- month bond( 12 months for the battery) and is preloaded with Android 15, with assured zilches upgrades for over to 7 times( till interpretation 21). Samsung remains one of the veritably many brands to offer a 36- month bond in this member. Extended bond and ADLD plans will also be introduced soon.

Also, buyers will admit a 12- month Galaxy Tab Active 5 specs to the Knox Suite Enterprise Security Platform, valued at ₹ 4,515, offering businesses enhanced device protection.

Rugged Design and crucial Features

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition is erected to repel grueling conditions. It carries shop- STD- 810H instrument, features Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and offers IP68 water and dust resistance.

Practical features similar as loud binary speakers, programmable keys with Push- to- Talk support, and glove-friendly touch make it especially suitable for worksites and field use.

Running Android 15 right out of the box, Samsung has assured the Samsung durable tablets life by promising seven times of zilches updates, keeping it unborn-ready.








