Samsung One UI 7: Expected Release Timeline and Eligible Devices for Galaxy Phones

Samsung's highly anticipated One UI 7 update is set to introduce visual enhancements, AI-powered features, and system optimizations. While Samsung has yet to confirm an official release date, reports suggest a phased rollout is on the horizon.

Expected Release Timeline

The One UI 7 update rollout has seen delays, leaving many Samsung users eager for an official announcement. Based on previous update patterns and beta releases, the expected timeline is:

March 2025: Galaxy S series, Galaxy Z series

Q2 2025: Galaxy A, M, and F series, along with select tablets and other devices

Eligible Samsung Devices for One UI 7

If your Galaxy device is eligible, you can expect to receive One UI 7 based on Samsung's update policy. Here's a list of likely supported models:

Galaxy S Series

Galaxy S24, S23, S22, S21 (including FE models)

Galaxy Z Series

Galaxy Z Fold 3, 4, 5, 6

Galaxy Z Flip 3, 4, 5, 6

Galaxy A Series

Galaxy A73, A54, A33, A23, and others

Galaxy M Series

Galaxy M54, M53, M34, M33, M14

Galaxy F Series

Galaxy F55, F54, F34

Galaxy Tab Series

Galaxy Tab S10, S9, S8, Tab A9

Other Eligible Devices

Galaxy Xcover 7, Xcover 6 Pro

This list is based on Samsung’s typical update cycle and is subject to change. If your device is listed, you’re likely to receive One UI 7 when it becomes available.