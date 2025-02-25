Live
Samsung One UI 7: Expected Release Timeline and Eligible Devices for Galaxy Phones
Samsung's One UI 7 update is set to bring AI enhancements, visual upgrades, and improved performance. Here's when your Galaxy device might receive it
Samsung's highly anticipated One UI 7 update is set to introduce visual enhancements, AI-powered features, and system optimizations. While Samsung has yet to confirm an official release date, reports suggest a phased rollout is on the horizon.
Expected Release Timeline
The One UI 7 update rollout has seen delays, leaving many Samsung users eager for an official announcement. Based on previous update patterns and beta releases, the expected timeline is:
March 2025: Galaxy S series, Galaxy Z series
Q2 2025: Galaxy A, M, and F series, along with select tablets and other devices
Eligible Samsung Devices for One UI 7
If your Galaxy device is eligible, you can expect to receive One UI 7 based on Samsung's update policy. Here's a list of likely supported models:
Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S24, S23, S22, S21 (including FE models)
Galaxy Z Series
Galaxy Z Fold 3, 4, 5, 6
Galaxy Z Flip 3, 4, 5, 6
Galaxy A Series
Galaxy A73, A54, A33, A23, and others
Galaxy M Series
Galaxy M54, M53, M34, M33, M14
Galaxy F Series
Galaxy F55, F54, F34
Galaxy Tab Series
Galaxy Tab S10, S9, S8, Tab A9
Other Eligible Devices
Galaxy Xcover 7, Xcover 6 Pro
This list is based on Samsung’s typical update cycle and is subject to change. If your device is listed, you’re likely to receive One UI 7 when it becomes available.