  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology

Samsung's Tri-Fold Smartphone and Galaxy Z Flip 7: What to Expect

Samsungs Tri-Fold Smartphone and Galaxy Z Flip 7: What to Expect
x
Highlights

Samsung's tri-fold smartphone, Galaxy Z Flip 7 series, and budget-friendly Flip 7 FE could redefine foldable, blending innovation with affordability.

Leaks suggest the tri-fold device could debut in September 2025, aligning with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 series launch.

Samsung's Tri-Fold Smartphone: A Game-Changer

Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch its highly anticipated tri-fold smartphone, a concept the company has worked on for years. First unveiled as a prototype in 2022, this revolutionary design showcases Samsung's ambition to lead the foldable smartphone market. While Huawei introduced the world's first tri-fold smartphone, the Mate X3, Samsung now seems ready to rival that innovation.

The tri-fold smartphone is rumoured to feature a massive 12.4-inch display when fully unfolded, positioning it as a hybrid device that could replace smartphones and tablets. For users seeking versatility, a partially unfolded mode with a 10.5-inch screen size could offer a premium viewing experience. With these features, Samsung aims to outshine the 10.2-inch display of Huawei's Mate X3.

Interestingly, the tri-fold device may forgo under-display camera technology in favour of a traditional hole-punch cutout for improved camera quality. While this might slightly disrupt the sleek design, the trade-off could appeal to users prioritizing top-notch front-facing cameras.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: A Budget-Friendly Foldable

Samsung is also expected to introduce a budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. The FE model will reportedly be powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset, offering reliable performance at a more affordable price point. Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy Z Flip 7 could feature the next-generation Exynos 2500 processor, ensuring a cutting-edge user experience.

A Packed 2025 for Samsung

In addition to foldable, Samsung has recently launched its flagship Galaxy S25 series, featuring the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra. A new variant, the Galaxy S25 Edge, is expected to launch in May, offering a slim design that could attract a wide range of users. If the rumours hold true, 2025 will be a busy year for Samsung, with multiple innovative launches, including the tri-fold smartphone, Galaxy Z7 series, Flip 7 FE, and S25 Edge. It will be fascinating to see how Samsung manages this ambitious lineup and how the market responds to its bold innovations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick