Samsung's Tri-Fold Smartphone and Galaxy Z Flip 7: What to Expect

Leaks suggest the tri-fold device could debut in September 2025, aligning with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 series launch.

Samsung's Tri-Fold Smartphone: A Game-Changer

Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch its highly anticipated tri-fold smartphone, a concept the company has worked on for years. First unveiled as a prototype in 2022, this revolutionary design showcases Samsung's ambition to lead the foldable smartphone market. While Huawei introduced the world's first tri-fold smartphone, the Mate X3, Samsung now seems ready to rival that innovation.

The tri-fold smartphone is rumoured to feature a massive 12.4-inch display when fully unfolded, positioning it as a hybrid device that could replace smartphones and tablets. For users seeking versatility, a partially unfolded mode with a 10.5-inch screen size could offer a premium viewing experience. With these features, Samsung aims to outshine the 10.2-inch display of Huawei's Mate X3.

Interestingly, the tri-fold device may forgo under-display camera technology in favour of a traditional hole-punch cutout for improved camera quality. While this might slightly disrupt the sleek design, the trade-off could appeal to users prioritizing top-notch front-facing cameras.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: A Budget-Friendly Foldable

Samsung is also expected to introduce a budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. The FE model will reportedly be powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset, offering reliable performance at a more affordable price point. Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy Z Flip 7 could feature the next-generation Exynos 2500 processor, ensuring a cutting-edge user experience.

A Packed 2025 for Samsung

In addition to foldable, Samsung has recently launched its flagship Galaxy S25 series, featuring the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra. A new variant, the Galaxy S25 Edge, is expected to launch in May, offering a slim design that could attract a wide range of users. If the rumours hold true, 2025 will be a busy year for Samsung, with multiple innovative launches, including the tri-fold smartphone, Galaxy Z7 series, Flip 7 FE, and S25 Edge. It will be fascinating to see how Samsung manages this ambitious lineup and how the market responds to its bold innovations.