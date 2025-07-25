Satya Nadella Admits Painful Layoffs as Microsoft’s AI Ambitions Stir Hope and Uncertainty

Microsoft’s aggressive push into artificial intelligence is bringing remarkable growth—and undeniable human cost. In 2025 alone, the tech giant has trimmed over 15,000 jobs, sending ripples of anxiety through its global workforce. Now, CEO Satya Nadella is openly addressing the toll this upheaval has taken on employees—and himself.

In an emotional memo sent to staff on Thursday, Nadella didn’t shy away from the harsh reality of the company’s latest round of cuts, which saw about 9,000 roles eliminated in early July alone. “Before anything else, I want to speak to what’s been weighing heavily on me, and what I know many of you are thinking about: the recent job eliminations,” Nadella wrote, according to CNBC.

The scale of Microsoft’s workforce remains immense—more than 2,28,000 as of June 2024. But with no updated count reflecting this year’s layoffs, the CEO reassured staff that total headcount remains “basically flat.”

Even as the company tightens its belt, investors seem unfazed. Microsoft shares surged to close above $500 for the first time ever on July 9, barely a week after the latest cuts were revealed. Much of that optimism stems from Microsoft’s dominant foothold in artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise software.

Nadella acknowledged the contradictions at play. “This is the enigma of success in an industry that has no franchise value,” he wrote. “Progress isn’t linear. It’s dynamic, sometimes dissonant, and always demanding. But it’s also a new opportunity for us to shape, lead through, and have greater impact than ever before.”

Microsoft isn’t alone in confronting these painful realities. Throughout the tech industry, companies large and small are recalibrating for an AI-first future—often at the expense of jobs. So far in 2025, more than 80,000 tech roles have vanished. Recruit Holdings, the parent company of Indeed and Glassdoor, recently announced plans to cut 1,300 jobs in its HR tech arm, citing AI advances as the main driver.

Ironically, artificial intelligence is also the fuel powering much of Microsoft’s optimism. Its Azure cloud business is enjoying robust growth, thanks in large part to AI companies like OpenAI scooping up Nvidia’s sought-after chips to build and run large language models. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s established pillars—Windows and Office—continue to provide stability as the company reshapes itself around next-generation technology.

Nadella’s memo didn’t just dwell on the present turmoil; it also offered a glimpse of where he wants to steer Microsoft next. For years, the company’s mission has been “to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more.” But as AI reshapes work, Nadella believes that mission must evolve.

“We must reimagine our mission for a new era,” he told employees. “What does empowerment look like in the era of AI? It’s not just about building tools for specific roles or tasks. It’s about building tools that empower everyone to create their own tools. That’s the shift we are driving, from a software factory to an intelligence engine empowering every person and organisation to build whatever they need to achieve.”

With Microsoft’s fourth-quarter earnings report due this week, all eyes—on Wall Street and within the company—will be fixed on how this delicate balancing act between aggressive AI expansion and people-focused leadership plays out. For now, the mood inside Microsoft remains a complex mix of hope, worry, and ambition.