Software Developer Rishab Bhatt's Take On The Scope Of Technology In Canada

Information technology is progressing faster than ever. The world without the internet would be like a human without a soul. Life without the web would sound impossible in today's time and one person who is contributing the most in this digital era is Rishab Bhatt, a software and web developer from Toronto, Canada. He is the founder of the website named 'Simple.Savr', a text and file-sharing website which has got more than 60K users in a month across the globe. In his childhood, he was curious about technology, and he spent most of his time thinking about how things functioned in computing.

His website allows people in the same network to share files and text without installing any software. Moreover, the files once uploaded from the phone will instantly be available on the laptop. Besides this, 'Simple.Savr' is completely encrypted and the user data stored on it is safe from all the threats. The web developer earlier worked at Coinsavr, Inc., a completely automated and encrypted crypto escrow platform. Learning from there, he then utilized his skills and started working towards his own website.

Sharing his views about the scope of software development in Canada, Rishab was quoted saying, "Canada's tech industry is growing steadily. Many US-based companies are also posting engineering-related jobs in Canada, which is excellent for the economy. Being a programmer often comes with the freedom of working from anywhere, anytime. I've also met people who live in Canada but work in the US due to a higher starting salary and come back to Canada once they've got enough experience to look for a senior positioned job here." With a mission to give back in return, 'Simple.Savr' provides clean drinking water to children across the globe from the website's 40% of ad revenue.