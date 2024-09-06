Sony Teases PS5 Pro with New Three-Stripe Design: Details

Sony has officially teased the highly anticipated PS5 Pro, a mid-cycle upgrade to its successful PlayStation 5 console. This reveal coincides with Sony PlayStation's 30th anniversary, where a particular image posted on the PlayStation blog sparked speculation. The image showcases two PS5 consoles: one closely resembling the current PS5 and another featuring a new, distinct design.



Sony PS5 Pro Teased on Anniversary

Although Sony didn't explicitly mention the PS5 Pro in social media posts, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed something different in the anniversary blog post. The image highlights two PS5 designs side by side, with one appearing to be a more advanced version of the original PS5.

The main difference spotted is in the design—where the current PS5 has a single stripe, the mysterious new console in the image features three stripes along the sides. This unique detail has fueled speculation that this console is the PS5 Pro, and the stripes might serve as ventilation for the more powerful hardware expected to be inside. It's worth noting that none of Sony's existing products match this design, further suggesting it's a new addition to the PlayStation family.



What to Expect from the PS5 Pro

Rumours and leaks surrounding the PS5 Pro suggest it will offer substantial upgrades over the base model, particularly in performance. One of the key features is its ability to natively support 4K gaming at 60 frames per second (fps)—an area where the current PS5 struggles. This leap in performance is expected to come from a significantly more powerful GPU.

While the PS5 Pro's GPU will be a game-changer, reports indicate that the CPU will remain the same as the current PS5, albeit running at a higher clock speed of around 3.85 GHz. This would make the PS5 Pro roughly 10% faster than the base model. Internally, the console is rumoured to be codenamed "Trinity" and is expected to launch later this year. With these upgrades, the PS5 Pro promises to deliver a more immersive gaming experience, especially for users with 4K displays, as Sony continues to push the boundaries of console gaming technology.