Star Power in Action: Sunil Narine Takes Centre Stage in Parimatch’s New Game

Bringing brand ambassadors into the user journey has become a powerful way to create a deeper connection with the audience. Whether in sports simulations or lifestyle apps, featuring a recognisable personality not only boosts brand loyalty but also drives user engagement.

In the iGaming space, this approach often focuses on iconic athletes whose influence extends beyond the field—turning them into enduring symbols of the brand. Parimatch, the #1 global gaming platform, puts this vision to life through partnerships with sports legends like cricket sensation Nicholas Pooran and mystery bowler Sunil Narine. These collaborations strengthen brand identity and bring fans closer to the sports and athletes they love.

A Multi-Layered Integration: From Games to Markets

Parimatch integrates its brand ambassadors across both gameplay and betting experiences. From immersive cricket-themed games to exclusive markets tied to real-world performances, Parimatch has redefined how audiences interact with sports icons in the digital space.

Narine’s Power Punch: Cricket-Themed Game

One standout initiative by Parimatch is Narine’s Power Punch—an instant game inspired by the explosive playing style of Sunil Narine. Launched this year ahead of the Cricket T20 League, the game puts players in the heart of the action as Narine takes the pitch with signature power and precision.

The rules are simple:

● Players place a stake, starting as low as ₹2.

● As Narine hits the ball, it flies into the sky—while a multiplier climbs up to 1000x.

● The goal? Cash out before the ball freezes or burns out.

What sets Narine’s Power Punch apart is the Safe Zone—a randomly triggered feature that guarantees a risk-free multiplier for a limited time. Combined with a multi-stake option (up to 3 stakes on PC, 2 on mobile), the game creates layers of excitement and strategy that cricket lovers won’t want to miss.

Visually, the game recreates a cricket stadium atmosphere with Narine in full motion—his helmet, kit, and the pitch all echoing the Parimatch brand style. The game isn’t just a nod to Narine—it’s an immersive celebration of cricket, performance, and high-stakes play.

From the Field to the Platform: Special Markets

Parimatch’s ambassador strategy doesn’t stop at gameplay. Ahead of the 2025 Indian T20 League, the platform introduced a new range of ambassador-focused performance markets, highlighting the season’s most anticipated moments. Sunil Narine’s specials cover both batting and bowling milestones—including total wickets, economy rate, and even the chance of a hat-trick. Nicholas Pooran’s specials focus on his explosive batting, with categories like tournament centuries, strike rate, total sixes, and more.

These personalised markets allow users to follow every move, run, and wicket with heightened interest, turning each match into a more interactive and emotionally invested experience.

More Than Endorsements—Genuine Connections

Parimatch goes beyond traditional endorsements by embedding its brand ambassadors directly into iGaming experiences. These are true partnerships—built on shared energy, values, and a passion for sport.

As digital entertainment continues to evolve, Parimatch remains committed to exploring bold, creative ways to bring fans closer to the action—on the pitch, in the game, and everywhere in between. With ambassadors like Narine and Pooran, the brand isn’t just enhancing gameplay—it’s building a dynamic, sport-driven community.