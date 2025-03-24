Swiggy Instamart Starts 10-Minute Smartphone Delivery; Takes on Blinkit, Zepto

Swiggy Instamart, a leading quick-commerce platform in India, has expanded its services to include ultra-fast smartphone deliveries. Competing with Blinkit and Zepto, this new offering allows customers to receive smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Redmi within just 10 minutes.

At present, this service is available in Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Faridabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune, with plans to expand further.

Swiggy Instamart's Vision for Instant Smartphone Shopping

Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, emphasized the company's commitment to providing seamless and convenient shopping experiences. He stated, "The Indian consumer is discerning and knows exactly what they want, and this launch is a testament to our commitment to delivering just that. Whether it's an urgent need or a long-awaited upgrade, we're making high-quality tech purchases more convenient than ever. With just a few taps, customers can now enjoy the seamless experience of instant smartphone delivery right at their fingertips."

Exclusive Offers & Discounts

To make smartphone purchases more attractive, Swiggy Instamart is offering a 5% discount (up to Rs 4,000) on orders above Rs 11,499 for ICICI Bank Credit Card users. This adds value to the already convenient instant delivery service, making high-end smartphones more accessible.

How to Order a Smartphone on Swiggy Instamart

Ordering a smartphone via Swiggy Instamart is simple:

Update or install the Swiggy app or the standalone Instamart app. Open the app and select Instamart. Search for the desired smartphone or tap the "Gadgets" section in the app. Choose your phone, place your order, and receive it in just 10 minutes.

With this new initiative, Swiggy Instamart is revolutionizing quick-commerce by bringing instant smartphone shopping to Indian consumers.