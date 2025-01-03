Telegram Introduces Third-Party Verification to Combat Scams

The globally popular messaging app Telegram has introduced a third-party verification system to improve platform security and curb scams. This move is part of a broader effort to address concerns about fraudulent activities and misinformation that have plagued the platform in recent years.

The new verification system allows businesses, public figures and organizations to obtain verified badges through approved third-party services. Unlike Telegram’s native blue checkmark, these accounts and chats will display a unique icon to the left of their name. Users can click on these profiles to view information about the verifying service and the rationale behind the verification.

This approach empowers users to quickly distinguish between authentic accounts and potential impostors, offering a layer of trust and transparency. The feature particularly benefits businesses, influencers, and public entities, ensuring more secure and credible interactions on the platform.

Telegram’s third-party verification comes amidst increasing scrutiny over its use by bad actors. Scams such as phishing schemes, fake investment channels, and cyber-bullying have become rampant. With this update, Telegram aims to set a new standard for safety by integrating enhanced reporting tools to help users flag suspicious accounts.

This rollout follows a turbulent period for the company. In September 2024, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov faced legal challenges, including charges in France over allegations of enabling illegal activities on the platform. In response, Telegram has made significant changes, including revising its privacy policies, disabling features prone to misuse, and adopting more proactive moderation practices.

Additional Features and Enhancements

Alongside the verification system, Telegram is introducing several new features:

Advanced Search Filters : Users can now refine search results by filtering private chats, group chats, or channels, making it easier to locate specific messages.

: Users can now refine search results by filtering private chats, group chats, or channels, making it easier to locate specific messages. QR Code Scanner : A built-in feature on both iOS and Android allows users to scan QR codes directly through the app.

: A built-in feature on both iOS and Android allows users to scan QR codes directly through the app. NFT Integration: Telegram now supports converting digital gifts into NFTs, showcasing its adaptability to emerging technologies.

Telegram has also shared updates on its financial success. In 2024, the platform achieved profitability, generating over $1 billion in revenue, driven by Telegram Premium subscriptions, privacy-focused advertisements, and the introduction of Telegram Stars.

With these updates, Telegram demonstrates its commitment to enhancing user security and evolving its services, positioning itself as a more robust and user-friendly platform.